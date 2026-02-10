What To Watch Tuesday: The Artful Dodger Returns, Will Trent Undercover Op, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "The Artful Dodger" is back, "Best Medicine" is feeling blue, and "Will Trent" sends Faith undercover.
Showtimes for February 10, 2026
The Artful Dodger
Season 2 premiere: The Artful Dodger is in deep trouble and being hunted by Inspector Boxer, Port Victory’s new lawman; if he sees Lady Belle, he'll be hanged.
Chef's Kiss
A driven American marketing executive (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) travels to Tuscany to revitalize a struggling pasta sauce brand and falls for a chef (Tim Robards).
Katt Williams: The Last Report
Williams delivers bold takes on conspiracies, celebrities, and the world at large in this electrifying stand-up special.
Tell Me Lies
Relationships are tested at Bree's photography exhibition; Lucy devises a plan to finally put rumors to rest.
Best Medicine
On the eve of Port Wenn's annual blueberry festival, Martin treats a local man who has apparently become blue from eating too many blueberries.
Summer House
Kyle complains about the state of his marriage; Amanda reveals a shocking truth to Lindsay and Ciara; Kyle and Amanda's issues lead to a dramatic explosion.
Will Trent
Faith's undercover work and emotions collide; Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth and Angie’s next chapter begins to take shape.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes alpine skiing (Women's Team Combined, Downhill and Slalom) and figure skating (Men's Short). (View full schedule.)
Doc
Amy treats a critically ill patient with a dark secret of her own; Jake is forced to hide the truth about Rachel's health scare; Sonya and TJ investigate Joan's frequent absences.
Star Search
The rebooted talent show continues with judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen.
Vanderpump Rules
Audrey second-guesses her relationship with Chris; Jason continues to pursue Natalie; Marcus and Kim make a surprising decision about their future.