What To Watch Wednesday: Cross And Love Is Blind Return, Twilight Night On Masked Singer, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Cross" begins its sophomore run, "Love Is Blind" returns to the pods, and "The Masked Singer" celebrates the "Twilight" franchise.
Showtimes for February 11, 2026
Beast Games
Buried underground with $1 million up for grabs, every choice counts as each contestant can secretly take as much money as their heart desires.
Cross
Season 2 premiere: When billionaire Lance Durand's life is threatened, Alex Cross is called into action.
Hijack
Anger and frustration among the passengers begin to boil over just as Sam comes to a frightening realization.
Love Is Blind
Season 10 premiere: The experiment heads to Ohio where a new group of singles enter the pods in hopes of finding love without superficial distractions.
Riot Women
Season 1 finale: Beth tries to help Tom and Kitty reconcile amid ongoing struggles; Holly handles Rudy creatively; the Riot Women record, bringing Holly a shock.
School Spirits
New discoveries threaten the ghosts as Maddie and Simon fight to stay ahead.
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story
The three-part docuseries examines the murder of Idaho teen Cassie Stoddart, retracing her final hours as investigators focus on the classmates who last saw her alive — until a shocking hidden videotape reframes the case and raises the unthinkable question of whether two 16-year-olds committed the brutal crime.
Shrinking
Jimmy and Liz show up for Brian and Charlie when Ava goes into labor; Sean reconnects with his ex Marisol.
The Masked Singer
In honor of Valentines Day, it's Twilight Night, celebrating the most romantic saga of all time including a performance of the "Twilight" soundtrack from singer Christina Perri.
Winter Olympics
Primetime coverage includes alpine skiing (Men's Super-G), figure skating (Free Dance), speed skating (Men's 1000m), and snowboarding (Women's Half Pipe).
Assisted Living
The facility embarks on a manhunt for Judge Reginald, who is nowhere to be found; Sandra, Phillip, Vinny, Mr. Brown, and Cora post flyers around the neighborhood and online.
The Beauty
A team of scientists stumble upon a life-changing secret.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
A water challenge threatens to drown competitors in their own fears; sparks fly in the Fear House leading to a steamy showmance and a photo-finish End Game.
Sistas
There's a difference between a Sista and a sister, and while two Sistas need help with uncontrollable troubles, a sister is out here causing trouble.
Southern Charm
Shep and Craig learn that Austen is keeping them in the dark; the girls struggle to move past the gossip; Madison’s pregnancy takes an unexpected turn.
Star Search
The rebooted talent show judged by Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen continues.