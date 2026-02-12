WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Love Story Begins, The Pitt Spotlights PTMC's Nurses, And More

By Claire Franken
Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in Love Story FX

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: Noah Wyle directs a nurse-centric hour of "The Pitt," and Ryan Murphy dramatizes John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's "Love Story." 

Showtimes for February 12, 2026

ET

Can You Keep a Secret?

Paramount+ SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: The British comedy follows a domineering granny (played by Dawn French) who fakes her husband's death for the insurance money — only for her family to discover that the biggest threat isn't the law, but her.

Gangs of London

AMC+

As Lale faces a difficult choice, Asif receives an enticing offer; Marian discovers something that could impact her family.

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: From the wild imagination of Lisa McGee ("Derry Girls") comes a not-so-wee mystery about three best pals who investigate the mysterious death of a former school mate.

Love Story

FX FIRST THREE EPISODES

Series premiere: The first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology focuses on the ill-fated romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association

Prime Video

The four-part docuseries charts the rise and fall of the ABA — a league that defined one of America's most turbulent eras and shaped the NBA as we know it today.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Paramount+

During the cadets' first training mission on an abandoned ship, they encounter a dangerous enemy.

ET

Next Level Chef

Fox

The auditions come to a close as eight amateur home cooks prove their worth in the kitchen by transforming ordinary ingredients into standout dishes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Dorit tries to reach PK through Mauricio; Sutton gets vulnerable with her daughter; Rachel invites Kyle and Dorit to the Hamptons for a diversion from her divorce.

Scrabble

The CW

Three players who have a way with words battle it out in hopes of taking home $10,000.

Winter Olympic Games

NBC DAY 6

Primetime coverage includes moguls (Men's Final), snowboarding (Women's Halfpipe Final), and alpine skiing (Women's Super-G).

ET

The Pitt

HBO Max NOAH WYLE DIRECTS

In an hour that shines a spotlight on PTMC's nurses, the team contends with a loss, while Al-Hashimi and Robby continue to clash over the best course of treatment for a patient showing signs of malnutrition.

The Traitors

Peacock

While a new alliance is tested, suspicions force an old one into the spotlight; the creepiest murder yet is about to be sprung on one Faithful.

Trivial Pursuit

The CW

A bar trivia captain takes his swing at the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.

The Valley: Persian Style

Bravo

Mercedeh’s frustration with Tommy’s refusal to attend events with her bubbles to the surface, striking another blow to their relationship. 

ET

Going Dutch

Fox

Captain Maggie invites her idol, General Martin, to the base, but things get complicated when the Colonel and General Martin develop an attraction toward each other.

