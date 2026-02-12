What To Watch Thursday: Love Story Begins, The Pitt Spotlights PTMC's Nurses, And More
On TV this Thursday: Noah Wyle directs a nurse-centric hour of "The Pitt," and Ryan Murphy dramatizes John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's "Love Story."
Showtimes for February 12, 2026
Can You Keep a Secret?
Series premiere: The British comedy follows a domineering granny (played by Dawn French) who fakes her husband's death for the insurance money — only for her family to discover that the biggest threat isn't the law, but her.
Gangs of London
As Lale faces a difficult choice, Asif receives an enticing offer; Marian discovers something that could impact her family.
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Series premiere: From the wild imagination of Lisa McGee ("Derry Girls") comes a not-so-wee mystery about three best pals who investigate the mysterious death of a former school mate.
Love Story
Series premiere: The first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology focuses on the ill-fated romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).
Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association
The four-part docuseries charts the rise and fall of the ABA — a league that defined one of America's most turbulent eras and shaped the NBA as we know it today.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
During the cadets' first training mission on an abandoned ship, they encounter a dangerous enemy.
Next Level Chef
The auditions come to a close as eight amateur home cooks prove their worth in the kitchen by transforming ordinary ingredients into standout dishes.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Dorit tries to reach PK through Mauricio; Sutton gets vulnerable with her daughter; Rachel invites Kyle and Dorit to the Hamptons for a diversion from her divorce.
Scrabble
Three players who have a way with words battle it out in hopes of taking home $10,000.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes moguls (Men's Final), snowboarding (Women's Halfpipe Final), and alpine skiing (Women's Super-G).
The Pitt
In an hour that shines a spotlight on PTMC's nurses, the team contends with a loss, while Al-Hashimi and Robby continue to clash over the best course of treatment for a patient showing signs of malnutrition.
The Traitors
While a new alliance is tested, suspicions force an old one into the spotlight; the creepiest murder yet is about to be sprung on one Faithful.
Trivial Pursuit
A bar trivia captain takes his swing at the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
The Valley: Persian Style
Mercedeh’s frustration with Tommy’s refusal to attend events with her bubbles to the surface, striking another blow to their relationship.
Going Dutch
Captain Maggie invites her idol, General Martin, to the base, but things get complicated when the Colonel and General Martin develop an attraction toward each other.