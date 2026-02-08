Quotes Of The Week: High Potential, St. Denis Medical, School Spirits, Chicago Med, And More
As Team USA grabs gold in Milan, Team TVLine is staying stateside to celebrate TV's winning dialogue.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "St. Denis Medical," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," "Abbott Elementary," "The Masked Singer," "School Spirits," and "American Idol."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Chicago Med" complains about emotionally intelligent men, "The Muppet Show" is up to its old tricks, and "High Potential" makes light of murder. Plus, we've got quotable moments from the Grammy Awards and "Best Medicine."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
THE 68TH GRAMMY AWARDS
"The last time Lauryn Hill performed on the Grammys was in 1999. Do you understand how long ago that was? Back in 1999, the President had had a sex scandal, people thought computers were about to destroy the world, and Diddy was arrested. Boy, how times have changed."
Grammys host Trevor Noah pulls a "True Detective," reminding us all that time really is a flat circle
THE MASKED SINGER
"I'm feeling very American right now, because I have no idea what a pangolin is."
Needless to say, none of Nick Cannon's 12 children will be receiving a pangolin stuffed animal anytime soon
ST. DENIS MEDICAL
"So, are you just gonna report this to HR, or do you go right to Joyce?"
"What? No, this doesn't need to be reported."
"Dad, he grabbed you! Said you had diarrhea in your diaper!"
"I do not think he mentioned consistency."
Ron (David Alan Grier) would rather not make a big deal out of colleague Dr. Axler harassing him earlier in the day
THE MUPPET SHOW
"I can't believe they're doing the old show again!"
"Well, if it ain't broke!"
"No, they are broke. That's why they're doing it!"
OG trolls Statler and Waldorf (voiced by Peter Linz and Dave Goelz, respectively) are back to their old tricks
THE TRAITORS
"I'm not raging because a queen never comes off her throne. I am simply serving the dish that was served to me."
Candiace Dillard Bassett prepares to go to war with her fellow traitor Rob Rausch
SCHOOL SPIRITS
"What's your favorite movie?"
"'Harold and Maude.'"
"Are you serious right now? 'Harold and Maude,' like the movie about the dude that's obsessed with death and he falls in love with an 80-year-old woman?"
"And how old are you these days?"
"Damn... I never thought I'd be Maude."
Since Wally (Milo Manheim) is a teenage ghost, we never really thought about his age gap with Maddie (Peyton List) — but now we can't stop thinking about it
HIGH POTENTIAL
"This guy was 55? Wow. Whatever he was doing, sign me up... besides the stabbing."
Leave it to Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) to lighten the mood at the scene of a murder
AMERICAN IDOL
"Obviously I'm learning that TikTok has filters on it to make you sound amazing, so... maybe I need to go find those filters and sing on them myself."
We're surprised it took Luke Bryan so long to realize this, but we're glad he finally got there
CHICAGO MED
"It looks like it's getting hot and heavy with you and Novak."
"It's definitely hot. Don't know about heavy. She's not super into talking about personal stuff."
"What is it with these men wanting emotional intimacy? Can you not just be happy that you're having sex in a parking lot?"
Dr. Lenox demands less out of these men!
BEST MEDICINE
"We both love Turkey Taco Tuesday. We both think that cilantro tastes like soap. We both don't like it when our food touches on the plate. We both hung in there for 'Pretty Little Liars' for way too long. We both love it when the leaves turn color, and helping people put up their Christmas lights, and getting up early, and working out, and crushing karaoke, and making a difference. I think you're very hot when you're all dressed up. I think you're very hot when you're in your old-ass pajamas. And I know, I know that my jokes are dumb, but they made you laugh. And your laugh is like my favorite sound in the whole wide world."
Sheriff Mark (Josh Segarra) makes his best case for why he and Louisa should be together (Is it weird that we kinda see his point?)
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS
"The right of the first challenge goes to knights of high birth and renown. Are you a knight of high birth and renown, ser?"
"Wait, so I... I cannot enter the lists today?"
"No today, ser, no. Only knights of high birth and renown."
"Then why have I been vomiting all morning?"
"It's a mystery."
Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) educates Dunk (Peter Claffey) on proper tournament etiquette
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
"So all of these gifts are from other men?"
"Exes, suitors, fans, et cetera. There's a woman or two in there. I have four-quadrant appeal. Athletes, oligarchs, thespians, and lesbians."
Ava (Janelle James) explains to her boyfriend O'Shon (Matthew Law) why her office is filled with Valentine's Day gifts... that are not from him