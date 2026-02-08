Survivor's Emily Flippen Wants 'Maximum Suffering' In Season 50

The following interview was conducted on location in Fiji before filming began for "Survivor 50."

Emily Flippen didn't need an immunity idol to secure a new life in "Survivor." Instead, she lucked out thanks to a quitter and instead of being a first boot, she went on to become one of Season 45's most memorable storytellers. Now, she's back for "Survivor 50," and she doesn't plan on losing to Dee Valladares twice! ("I know what I'm working with this time, so I won't underestimate her.")

When I originally spoke with Emily following her elimination from "45," it didn't seem like the fan-favorite had any inkling or want to return to the show for another round of starvation, strategy, and cutthroat gameplay. "I'm flattered if anybody wants me back, but realistically, I think I'm happy with the experience that I had and I'm ready to move forward with my life," she said at the time. But Fiji beckoned once again and Emily answered the call, becoming one of the lucky 24 players invited back to play the milestone season, which begins airing on CBS Wednesday, February 25 at 8/7c.

In the candid interview below, Emily explains why she changed her tune about returning, and details what it was like to watch her underdog story unfold in front of millions of people. (Plus, her reasoning of why the "way too normal" Kyle is the player she's most worried about is quite entertaining!)

TVLINE | Emily! It's great to see you back. What have you been up to since you played in Season 45?

EMILY FLIPPEN | Since "45" wrapped, I do have one bigger life announcement, and that's that I got married! So I obviously had the realization on Season 45 that I was maybe more open to that than I initially thought I was and so when I got off the show, one of the first things that I did, have a conversation with my now husband, and yeah, we eventually went to the courthouse and tied the knot. He is a saint for going through [this] process not just once, but being willing to go through it twice. So I'm really hoping that I don't come out here and decide I want to get a divorce, but I guess you never know! [Laughs]

TVLINE | There are so many people here! Who are you most excited to see?

Oh, I am most excited to see Coach, actually. It's somebody that I grew up watching. I never imagined in a million years that I'd have the opportunity to play with him, and I actually think considering all of our differences, we probably have a lot of similarities underneath the surface. So I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to play with him.

TVLINE | Who is the first person you want to see get his or her torch snuffed?

I wouldn't be upset if any of the winners were sent packing. I mean, I don't need to lose to the same person twice, but to be honest, anybody that isn't me, I'm fine with.

TVLINE | Were you surprised to see your fellow Season 45 castmate Dee here? How do you think your relationship will manage?

I'm not surprised at all to see Dee here. She's one of the most dominant social [and] strategic players of the new era. If anything, I'm surprised to be included along with her. I am excited though. I'm excited to both redeem myself in terms of my strategy, my gameplay against Dee, but also the opportunity to potentially work with her. I know what I'm working with this time, so I won't underestimate her.

TVLINE | When we last spoke after you were eliminated from "45," it didn't seem like you would ever want to come back. What changed?

I've asked myself the question a lot about why I'd be willing to come back, especially because when I left Season 45, I was so content with my journey and my story. I didn't really feel the need to come back again. But the longer I had to sit with the, I think, the lesson that I sent people, the more uncomfortable I was with that. And one of my last confessionals on the show, right before I got voted off, I said I learned to be a softer person, and that's bulls–t. I don't think I learned to be a softer person. I'm still loud, aggressive. I learned to be tactful. I learned to be flexible. I learned to be open-minded, but I didn't learn to be soft, and I don't think I want to leave people with the lesson that you have to change who you are in order to do well in the game. So I wanted a second chance to come back and say, "I'm still me. I'm still here. I've learned some lessons, but you don't have to be an entirely different person to do well in the game of 'Survivor.'"

TVLINE | I love that. Piggybacking on that, what's a flaw or misstep you made the first time out that you want to correct this time?

My entire game was full of flaws and missteps! In fact, I have a harder time pointing out what I did right as opposed to what I did wrong in Season 45. I just got incredibly lucky. So when I came into the game, I was very loud-mouthed and aggressive, and while I still have those qualities, I hope that this time I can be a bit more tactful with it. And at the same time, by the time I left the game, I was insecure. I was doubtful. I felt like I lacked agency and I was letting other people control my decisions for me. So I'm really hoping that I can find the middle ground between that for Season 50, of still being who I am as a genuine, outspoken person, while also being understanding that I want to have agency and control my game and not just jump when other people tell me to jump.