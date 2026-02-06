Casting News: Yellowjackets Promotion, Jeremy Strong's Netflix Series, And More

One "Yellowjackets" survivor is looking to get more screen time in the final season.

Nia Sondaya, who plays teen Akilah on the Showtime thriller, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth and final season, according to Deadline. Akilah is one of the teen soccer players who survived a plane crash and are fighting to stay alive in the wilderness.

Sondaya joined the cast in Season 2 as Akilah, replacing Keeya King, who played the role in Season 1. At the end of Season 3, Akilah confronted Lottie and then disappeared, with her fate left unknown. (We haven't seen an adult version of Akilah yet, but we could still learn in the final season that she made it home alive.)

Debuting in 2021, "Yellowjackets" has earned multiple Emmy nominations across its three seasons, including a pair of nods for Outstanding Drama Series. In October, Showtime announced that the show would end with Season 4; no premiere date has been set. (Check out our list of the biggest "Yellowjackets" mysteries.)