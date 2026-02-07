The Floor Scores Two-Season Renewal At Fox

"The Floor" won't be empty anytime soon: Fox has renewed the primetime game show hosted by Rob Lowe for two more seasons, through Season 7, The Ankler reports. (TVLine has reached out to Fox for confirmation.)

Based on a Dutch game show, "The Floor" pits contestants against each other in head-to-head trivia duels while they stand on a giant floor of light-up squares. The goal is to gain control of more squares on the floor, with the winner of each duel claiming the loser's squares for themselves. Debuting in 2024, "The Floor" returned for Season 4 in September. (It previously earned another two-season renewal last May, through Season 5.)

"From day one, 'The Floor' has fit the very definition of Fox's bold, high-energy approach to entertainment, becoming a true fan favorite and TV's No. 1 game show," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told The Ankler in a statement.

