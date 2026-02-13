FX's Love Story Shows Us How JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette First Met — Grade The Premiere!

We know they met a tragic end, but John F. Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette's romance got off to a swoon-worthy start, judging by the premiere of FX's "Love Story."

Thursday's premiere actually opens on the day of the fateful plane crash that killed John and Carolyn, with Carolyn (Sarah Pidgeon) fighting off paparazzi and John (Paul Anthony Kelly) angrily noting how late she is when she arrives. But they mend fences, sharing a tender kiss before John climbs into the cockpit. Then we flash back seven years to when Carolyn is working as a lowly sales associate at Calvin Klein and gossiping with her friend Grace about their wild nights out. Meanwhile, John is working as an assistant D.A. — and trying not to look at the tabloid headlines about him failing the bar exam: "The Hunk Flunks... Again."

Carolyn impresses Calvin Klein (Alessandro Nivola) during a fitting with Annette Bening — side note: Megan Channell is an absolute dead ringer for the "Bugsy" star — but Carolyn's boss Tanya later puts her in her place: "You're a saleswoman, Carolyn. That's it." John visits with his family, where his mother Jackie Kennedy Onassis (Naomi Watts) warns him not to bring his latest "flavor of the month" to a family wedding. He defends his latest girlfriend, Hollywood actress Daryl Hannah, as an artist, but Jackie just scoffs.

At a swanky fundraiser, though, Calvin Klein introduces Carolyn to John, calling her his "VIP whisperer"... and we can see the sparks flying already. John and Carolyn engage in flirty banter, and she plays hard to get. (She won't even give him her phone number!) She also has steamy sex with Michael Bergin (Noah Fernley), an aspiring model her friends call "the sexy doorman," so she's not exactly pining for John-John. But John shows up at Calvin Klein, leaving every salesgirl's jaw on the floor as he asks Carolyn to fit him for a new suit, and the sparks continue to fly as she takes his measurements. When he asks if he can take her to dinner, she finally says yes.