Fallout's Creators Had Two Conditions For Prime Video's TV Adaptation
Some of the most surprising and thoroughly entertaining series in the past few years have been video game adaptations. But where the likes of "The Last of Us" (which is set for a third season) have generally stuck to the source material, some have veered away more deliberately from bringing a story that's already been told. It's this crafty little cheat code that the minds behind "Fallout" applied to their Amazon Prime Video show, echoing the games' emphasis on world-building while telling an entirely new story.
In an interview with The New York Times, game studio Bethesda's executive producer, Todd Howard, recalled how he found the right storyteller to adapt the popular franchise. "It was very important to us not to have a show that translated one particular game story but that told something original," Howard explained. "The main character in the 'Fallout' series is the world of 'Fallout.'"
Kicking off the story in a vault that was never even a playable location proved to be the right direction. "Fallout" became a massive sensation for die-hard fans and the uninitiated alike. But that's what Howard saw when he enlisted a creative lead who genuinely knew the games and could speak to what made them so special — someone who had played "Fallout" enough to understand its tone.
Fallout 3 consumed a year of Jonathan Nolan's life — and it shows
It was clear from the start that Jonathan Nolan was the perfect match for "Fallout" when he pitched his take on adapting the games, ultimately serving as an executive producer and director of the series' first three episodes. "He could speak to it with authenticity and had a view of what made it tick," Howard told The New York Times. That's because he'd put the work in before he even got the job. "'Fallout 3' was a game that you could play comfortably for 50 to 100 hours," Nolan said, praising the game that had become such a big part of this life.
In an interview with T3, Nolan explained, "It started, for me, with 'Fallout 3,' which devoured about a year of my life. I was an aspiring young writer at that point, and it almost derailed my entire career." This led to his daring approach to the project — one that might not have gone down well with fans, but one he was willing to stick with as he headed into this post-apocalyptic world.
"I don't think you really can set out to please the fans of anything. Or please anyone other than yourself," argued Nolan. "I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you want to make and trusting that, as fans of the game [ourselves], we would find the pieces that were essential to us... and try to do the best version." That mindset has continued into "Fallout" Season 2, which brings the series to New Vegas, one of the franchise's most iconic locations from the games.