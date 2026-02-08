Fallout's Creators Had Two Conditions For Prime Video's TV Adaptation

It was clear from the start that Jonathan Nolan was the perfect match for "Fallout" when he pitched his take on adapting the games, ultimately serving as an executive producer and director of the series' first three episodes. "He could speak to it with authenticity and had a view of what made it tick," Howard told The New York Times. That's because he'd put the work in before he even got the job. "'Fallout 3' was a game that you could play comfortably for 50 to 100 hours," Nolan said, praising the game that had become such a big part of this life.

In an interview with T3, Nolan explained, "It started, for me, with 'Fallout 3,' which devoured about a year of my life. I was an aspiring young writer at that point, and it almost derailed my entire career." This led to his daring approach to the project — one that might not have gone down well with fans, but one he was willing to stick with as he headed into this post-apocalyptic world.

"I don't think you really can set out to please the fans of anything. Or please anyone other than yourself," argued Nolan. "I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you want to make and trusting that, as fans of the game [ourselves], we would find the pieces that were essential to us... and try to do the best version." That mindset has continued into "Fallout" Season 2, which brings the series to New Vegas, one of the franchise's most iconic locations from the games.