In a black and white video that Samira watches at the library, we learn that the creepy house across the street was built in 1902 by H. Horace Hinkley — look, it's Tom Hanks! — a mining magnate and philanthropist who originally purchased the land that would become the town of Hinkley Hills. (Hanks, of course, was the star of the original film.) Samira asks the librarian if they have microfiche or a collection of old newspapers clippings, but once she mentions the particular date she's looking for, librarian lady Judy gets shifty. It's been checked out, she says, but it's due back in a week. Hmm, that's a little sus.

Later, Dana knocks on Samira's door — the Victorian is having an Open House! They grab Lynn and head on over, but when no one's around to let them in, they enter anyway. The home is filled with stained glass windows and odd lighting fixtures. The women think it looks like a museum and a mausoleum. Once inside, they find the realtor who tells them to show themselves around. They find "the ugliest kitchen" Samira has ever seen, and as she climbs the stairs, she sees Tod is already fast at work snapping pics. The bedrooms look like like they've been poorly kept, with paint chipping off the walls and lights exploding from their sockets. Before she flees, Samira sees a set of hearts painted in the back of a closet with the name "Alison" in the middle. That night, a SOLD! sign appears in the yard. Tod says a doctor purchased the place and has already installed a security system. Does the guy have something to hide? Even weirder: The new owner decides to move into the house at 2 a.m. Strange, indeed.

The next morning, Samira brings over a plate of brownies, but after seeing a moving security camera, she gets creeped out and leaves the plate on the porch. When night falls, the plate is still there, untouched. She decides to reclaim her plate, so she storms across the street, but her confidence is shaken by an indescribable feeling. Later, the police show up to Samira and Rob's doorstep. The new owner called the cops reporting that a Black person had trespassed on the property twice. Rob luckily knows one of the officers, and he agrees to drop the case.

Despite all the weirdness happening around them, Samira refuses to be driven off by a "racist, brownie-hating prick." But as the episode ends, she realizes she's being watched by the new owner from across the street. Who is he, and what might he be hiding?!

So what did you think of the "'Burbs" premiere? Did the Tom Hanks bit catch you by surprise? Sound off in the comments.