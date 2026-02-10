5 Successful Comedy Actors Who Bombed Their SNL Auditions

Somewhere, there's an alternate timeline where Jim Carrey didn't introduce himself to the world on the sketch show "In Living Color." However, we live in this one, and it also happens to be one where Carrey ended up missing out on a "SNL" cast spot no less than three times. The first time was for Season 6 (1980-81) when he was just 18, and the two others were for Season 11 (1985-86) and Season 12 (1986-87).

Lorne Michaels wasn't present to see Carrey's assorted auditions, but clearly, something in the young comedian didn't mesh with what the show was looking for at the time. Fortunately for Carrey and his fans, he went on to become a massive comedy and drama superstar — and to show that he had little ill will toward the show that had rejected him thrice, he has guest hosted "SNL" multiple times, and even joined the show as the "Saturday Night Live" version of Joe Biden in Season 46.

As for Carrey himself, he had at least some idea that a successful "SNL" career wasn't in the cards, based on an extraordinarily dark story he told at the New Yorker Festival in 2018 (via Vulture) about the day of one of his auditions. "I got out of the car in the parking lot, and there was a person trying to work up the guts to commit suicide on the building on NBC in Burbank, and I walked into the building not knowing whether he did it," he said. "All the new crews were gathering around the building. I went, 'That's not probably a good sign.'"