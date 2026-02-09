How ER Creator Michael Crichton Quietly Saved Noah Wyle's Audition

Noah Wyle is currently known for playing Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavich in the reigning king of TV's medical dramas, HBO Max's "The Pitt." Yet, he might never have gotten where he is if it wasn't for the fact that he spent the better part of a decade as Dr. John Carter on the seminal NBC hospital show, "ER." His career-making role as the earnest young County General medical student-turned-doctor, for that matter, might never have happened either if Wyle hadn't received some surprising help on the way.

Normally, auditions are for the actors to convince the people making the show that they have what it takes to bring a character to life, but that wasn't strictly the case for Wyle's "ER" tryout. In a Television Academy article about "ER," Wyle revealed that the tables were briefly turned during his audition when he received some sneaky help from the show's creator, Michael Crichton. Wyle auditioned for the drama alongside Raphael Sparge ("Murder in the First," "Once Upon A Time") and became thoroughly unnerved when he saw Sparge staying cool and collected with tai chi exercises. Crichton happened to pop by, and after assessing the situation, he stepped in to tell Wyle a story to calm the young actor down.

"He just said, 'You know, I was recently reading about this woman who lived in Tibet 400 years ago,'" Wyle said of his surprise meeting with Crichton. "'And she was a potter. And what's interesting about her is — and nobody knows if it was something indigenous to the clay in the region where she worked, or if it's something specific in her kilning process, or if it was a specific glaze that she employed — but many of her works are not only indestructible, but still in practical use today.'" An interesting story, to be sure — but how did it help Wyle land his career-launching role?