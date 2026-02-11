The One Thing Cordelia Brought To Angel That Buffy Couldn't Provide Her Own Show

Before "Breaking Bad" led to "Better Call Saul," one of the best go-to examples of a show that spawned a comparable, long-running spin-off was "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The WB's supernatural teen drama (which itself was based on the 1992 movie of the same name) premiered in 1997 and ran for seven seasons. Soon into its run, however, it became evident that the show had interesting characters to burn, and in 1999, a few of them emigrated to Los Angeles for the darker and grittier spin-off: "Angel."

Throughout its five seasons, "Angel" hit the sweet spot of "something old, something new" so well that it actually got slightly better reviews than the already very well-received "Buffy" and has established a legacy as one of TV's best spin-offs. Apart from all of this, "Angel" also gave its showrunners, Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt, an opportunity to do something they never could on "Buffy," since Buffy Summers starts the show as a fully formed vampire hunter: write an arc about a vain and self-obsessed character's path into a hero.

The opportunity came courtesy of Charisma Carpenter, whose Cordelia Chase is introduced as a queen bee-style cheerleader character on "Buffy" before growing into a full-on hero during her tenure on "Angel." As Whedon told Entertainment Weekly in 2019, "You get to watch her go from somebody who is completely shallow and self-involved to somebody who is a hero."