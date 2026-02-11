Danny DeVito Rejected A Seinfeld Role That Could Have Changed His Career

The best episodes of "Seinfeld" are woven into the very fabric of pop culture, and the sitcom as a whole is widely regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time. Meanwhile, Danny DeVito is one of the greatest comic actors out there and has established himself as an integral part of another badly behaving sitcom gang as Frank Reynolds of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame. However, if things had gone a little differently, DeVito might very well have been a member of TV's original men-and-a-woman-behaving-badly crew.

Yes, Danny DeVito was once in the discussion to play a starring role on "Seinfeld" — and yes, said role is the one you probably suspect. Jason Alexander, who plays George Costanza on the show and absolutely owns the character, once told Howard Stern (via E! Online) that DeVito was a serious contender for the part. According to Alexander, Chris Rock was also considered to play George before the role went to the man who made it famous. As the actor recalls the story, DeVito turned down the role, one that could have changed his career trajectory.

"I think in the case of Danny he probably didn't want to be — his career, when we started 'Seinfeld,' would've been at its apex, so he probably didn't want to do a sidekick role," said Alexander. "Why Chris wouldn't do it? I don't know, maybe it didn't get to an offer stage. I don't know."