Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Played A Star Trek Character You Forgot Existed

It's a well-known fact that before becoming a modern television titan and presiding over the Dutton family's fate on "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan was an actor. Not that he ever really stopped, mind you. Even after creating, writing, and generally helming various Paramount shows, Sheridan's chiseled features have appeared on-screen in several episodes of his neo-Western drama as the cowboy Travis Wheatley. But long before he launched "Yellowstone," Sheridan spent most of his time in front of the camera, including an episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise."

While Sheridan's first truly big break was his recurring role as Deputy Chief David Hale on "Sons of Anarchy," before that, he was largely a journeyman who guest starred on shows like "Party of Five," "NYPD Blue," various "CSI" programs, and "Veronica Mars." This part of his journey, incidentally, also included a rare foray into science fiction in 2004 with the aforementioned "Enterprise," which was canceled after four seasons. The actor appears in the third season episode "Chosen Realm" as Jareb, a Triannon religious zealot who helped take over the Enterprise in the episode.

Since Sheridan's face is obscured by facial prosthetics — and his name is misspelled as "Tayler Sheridan" in the credits — it's understandable that this particular part of his resume may have escaped fans of both "Star Trek" and Sheridan alike. Here's a closer look at the "Yellowstone" co-creator's obscure role as a one-and-done "Star Trek" antagonist.