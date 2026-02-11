The Real Reason Why Netflix's 3 Body Problem Isn't Set In China

One of the best sci-fi shows streaming on Netflix, "3 Body Problem" adapts the celebrated sci-fi trilogy "Remembrance of Earth's Past" by Chinese author Liu Cixin. While elements of the adaptation are faithful to the source material, there is one major point that deviates from the author's text: the location of the show. The original version primarily takes place in China, both in flashbacks and the present story. While Netflix's show does have a Chinese setting for the former, the main narrative is set in the U.K.

According to co-showrunner David Benioff, one reason for the change of scenery was simply familiarity with the setting. He and co-showrunner Dan Weiss had previously worked in the region (specifically Northern Ireland) with a mainly U.K. crew. "I don't know if it's superstition or a feeling of they really know what they're doing over there, that made us want to get back together with a bunch of the same people we worked with before," Benioff said in an interview with Mashable. "Even though it's a long trip and it would be a lot more convenient to work at home, we had such a great experience the first time around that we thought well, let's try this again."