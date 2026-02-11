How Appearing On One Episode Of Seinfeld Helped Change This Hollywood Legend's Career

Jennifer Coolidge's very first TV acting credit came in Season 5 of NBC's "Seinfeld," when she played Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend Jodi in the 1993 episode "The Masseuse." Although it was only a guest spot, Coolidge recalled in a GQ interview how much the role helped propel her career. She also cited her beloved "American Pie" character, Jeanine Stifler — better known as "Stifler's mom" — as another major turning point.

As she explained, "After my episode aired, all these people, all these casting directors that would never let me through the doorwell, it kind of changed a lot for me." She added, "Years later, I was up for a pilot, and it was between me and another girl, and I think they were leaning toward the other girl. But then the producer told me a rerun of my 'Seinfeld' episode had aired that night, and everyone had seen it, and it had gotten me the job."

Coolidge also got the role of Jodi by submitting a résumé filled with exaggerated credits from her time at drama school. As she explained, she had never acted on TV before and she felt she had to exaggerate her experience in order to be considered. "I didn't really have any jobs before that. I only had lies on my résumé ... You have to do that if you have a blank résumé, until you start getting jobs. Then you can slowly erase the lies. I'd love to get my hands on that résumé now," the actress told GQ.