How Appearing On One Episode Of Seinfeld Helped Change This Hollywood Legend's Career
Jennifer Coolidge's very first TV acting credit came in Season 5 of NBC's "Seinfeld," when she played Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend Jodi in the 1993 episode "The Masseuse." Although it was only a guest spot, Coolidge recalled in a GQ interview how much the role helped propel her career. She also cited her beloved "American Pie" character, Jeanine Stifler — better known as "Stifler's mom" — as another major turning point.
As she explained, "After my episode aired, all these people, all these casting directors that would never let me through the doorwell, it kind of changed a lot for me." She added, "Years later, I was up for a pilot, and it was between me and another girl, and I think they were leaning toward the other girl. But then the producer told me a rerun of my 'Seinfeld' episode had aired that night, and everyone had seen it, and it had gotten me the job."
Coolidge also got the role of Jodi by submitting a résumé filled with exaggerated credits from her time at drama school. As she explained, she had never acted on TV before and she felt she had to exaggerate her experience in order to be considered. "I didn't really have any jobs before that. I only had lies on my résumé ... You have to do that if you have a blank résumé, until you start getting jobs. Then you can slowly erase the lies. I'd love to get my hands on that résumé now," the actress told GQ.
After Seinfeld, Jennifer Coolidge guest-starred her way to stardom
For a long time, most viewers likely knew Coolidge from the "American Pie" movies, even though she appeared in numerous projects before, during, and after that franchise took off. Her guest role in "Seinfeld" clearly played a pivotal part in that. After it aired, she was getting work in little-known TV movies and shows that were steppingstones to such films as the cult comedy, "A Night at the Roxbury," and of course, "American Pie" and three of its sequels. Those opened the floodgates for Coolidge, so to speak, landing her work in a long line of comedies (such as "Down to Earth," "Legally Blonde," and "Zoolander") along with both smaller and bigger roles in popular shows like "Friends," "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," and "2 Broke Girls" among dozens of others.
Yet it took more than two decades for Coolidge to deliver another iconic performance on the level of Stifler's mom — this time in Mike White's "The White Lotus," where she portrayed Tanya McQuoid for two seasons. Tanya is a wealthy, often insufferable, and incredibly naïve woman who's as amusing as she is obnoxious. Coolidge truly hit the jackpot with that role, which was talked about obsessively among viewers when the first and second seasons aired in 2021 and 2022.
One thing's for sure: Coolidge no longer needs to lie on her résumé.