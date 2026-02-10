Wonder Man's Subtle Link To Another Nearly-Forgotten Marvel Show Explained

Marvel's "Wonder Man" marks the second MCU series to release under the Marvel Spotlight banner, after 2024's "Echo." The Spotlight banner was introduced by Marvel Studios to encompass their more grounded series, which are less heavily connected to the broader MCU. The only obvious connection to the broader MCU is the appearance of Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery. However, the series also contains a subtler connection to another Marvel TV show, "Cloak and Dagger."

Before the advent of Disney+, Marvel produced a number of TV series that would now feel at home under the Spotlight banner. Among these was Freeform's "Cloak and Dagger," starring Olivia Holt as Tandy Bowen, also known as Dagger, and Aubrey Joseph as Tyrone Johnson, known as Cloak. While Dagger had the power to create daggers made of light, Cloak could transport himself and others through another dimension, sometimes turning his own body into the gateway. This may sound familiar to "Wonder Man" viewers, as a similar ability appears in the series through DeMarr "Doorman" Davis, played by Byron Bowers.

On "Wonder Man," exposure to chemical waste from the Roxxon Corporation gave Doorman the ability to turn his body into a portal through solid objects, which worked by creating a passage through another dimensional plane. In the comics, both Cloak and Doorman derive their powers from a connection to the Darkforce Dimension. The portals they open lead through this shadowy realm, allowing them to travel with ease across great distances or through solid objects.