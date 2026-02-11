How Jenna Fischer Feels About The Office's Quality After Steve Carell's Exit

Think of some of the greatest moments in "The Office" 20 years after it first blessed our screens, and a handful of them will most likely feature Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the grill-footed world's best boss. The manager of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch fueled much of the show's comedic chaos and also helped unite some of his best employees until Carell left the show in Season 7's "Goodbye, Michael." Many fans believe this pivotal moment changed "The Office" forever, and not necessarily for the better. However, series star Jenna Fischer stated that after repeated viewings, she believes the show didn't lose its momentum, even at the very end.

While appearing on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast (via Deadline), Fischer — who played Pam Beesly, Scranton's receptionist and Michael's confidante for much of the series run, revealed her thoughts on the period before and after Michael Scott left.

"My biggest takeaway from having rewatched it was that it's really good the whole time," she explained. "I think there was this lore, especially among the cast and the creatives, that maybe we hit our peak in Season 3 or Season 4." In Fischer's eyes, though, she firmly believed that while Carell was missed, the show made up for it with some laughs and plot threads that were worthy of being in the conversation as some of the best moments from "The Office."