S.W.A.T. EXILES Spinoff Taps Another Original Cast Member For Guest Appearance

After first feeling "brushed aside" by the announcement of a "S.W.A.T." spinoff last May, actor David Lim will now be participating in the offshoot.

Lim, who appeared as Officer Victor Tan in all eight seasons of "S.W.A.T.," will make a guest appearance in the forthcoming "S.W.A.T. EXILES," Variety reports. He's expected to reprise his role in the penultimate episode of Season 1, but further details aren't yet available.

"S.W.A.T. EXILES" — which will once again star Shemar Moore as Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson — was ordered to series just two days after the mothership series wrapped its eight-season run on CBS, and Lim was candid at the time that he felt blindsided by the project's announcement.

"I'd be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn't sting," he wrote in an Instagram post. "It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale — with no mention of the cast who helped build 'S.W.A.T.' from day one. After [eight] incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could've been a moment of reflection and recognition — for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many."

But Lim won't be the only "S.W.A.T." veteran popping up on "EXILES": Jay Harrington (who played Sgt. David "Deacon" Kay, and was similarly blindsided by the spinoff, he told TVLine exclusively) and Patrick St. Esprit (who played Commander Robert "Bob" Hicks) will both guest-star in the pilot episode.

"After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits," the official "EXILES" logline reads. "Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is."

"S.W.A.T. EXILES" does not yet have a Stateside home or premiere timetable.