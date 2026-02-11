The Walking Dead's 10 Most Annoying Characters Ranked

Zombies — or, whatever you want to call them — are all the rage in AMC's hit series, "The Walking Dead." Starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, the long-running apocalyptic drama follows a group of survivors as they battle the undead and face countless dangers in a brutal, lawless world. Over more than a decade on the air, fans watched Rick and Co. encounter dozens of characters, some heroic, some villainous, and plenty who fell somewhere in between.

Of course, with any show that runs as long as "The Walking Dead," not every new addition is a winner. For every memorable standout like Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, there are two or three characters who tested viewers' patience and made us roll our eyes. Heck, after so many seasons, even a few of the core cast members eventually grow tiresome.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the 10 most annoying "Walking Dead" characters — some dating all the way back to the early seasons.