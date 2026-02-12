The Pitt's Top Nurse Had A Key Role In A Classic Seinfeld Episode

"The Pitt" may be the first time you remember seeing Katherine LaNasa, but the Emmy winner has been booking TV roles for decades... including a memorable love interest on "Seinfeld."

LaNasa, who plays charge nurse Dana Evans on the HBO Max medical drama, looked back on her "Seinfeld" appearance in a recent interview with ETalk. In the Season 6 "Seinfeld" episode "The Beard," which first aired in 1996, LaNasa played Cathy, a police sergeant who starts a flirtation with Jerry and then grills him about "Melrose Place" while he's hooked up to a lie detector. (Jerry tries to pretend like he doesn't watch the show, but the polygraph doesn't lie.)

LaNasa "had never seen 'Seinfeld'" when she took the role, she admits now, "nor had I seen 'Melrose Place,' which is hilarious. Yes, I was living under a rock." (It's extra hilarious, actually, because LaNasa is now married to Grant Show, who played Jake on "Melrose Place," with the two walking down the aisle in 2012.)