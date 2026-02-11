Save The Dates: XO, Kitty Season 3, Song Sung Blue On Peacock, And More

Kitty's senior year is almost here: Season 3 of "XO, Kitty" will premiere Thursday, April 2 on Netflix with all eight episodes, TVLine has learned. The streamer has also released a series of first-look images from the new season, one of which you can see above.

Anna Cathcart stars as high school student Kitty Song Covey, who "returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out" in Season 3, per the official synopsis. "She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she's going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time."

A spinoff of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" movie series, "XO, Kitty" debuted in 2023 and returned for a second season last year. Joining Cathcart in the Season 3 cast is Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, along with Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Sule Thelwell, and Hojo Shin.