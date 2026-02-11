Save The Dates: XO, Kitty Season 3, Song Sung Blue On Peacock, And More
Kitty's senior year is almost here: Season 3 of "XO, Kitty" will premiere Thursday, April 2 on Netflix with all eight episodes, TVLine has learned. The streamer has also released a series of first-look images from the new season, one of which you can see above.
Anna Cathcart stars as high school student Kitty Song Covey, who "returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out" in Season 3, per the official synopsis. "She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she's going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time."
A spinoff of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" movie series, "XO, Kitty" debuted in 2023 and returned for a second season last year. Joining Cathcart in the Season 3 cast is Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, along with Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Sule Thelwell, and Hojo Shin.
In other scheduling news...
* "Song Sung Blue," which just earned Kate Hudson an Oscar nomination for best lead actress, will make its streaming debut this Friday, February 13 on Peacock. Hudson and Hugh Jackman star as a pair of struggling musicians who find inspiration after forming a Neil Diamond tribute band.
* NBC will re-air the series premiere of "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," starring "Saturday Night Live" alum Tracy Morgan, after the February 28 episode of "SNL," hosted by "Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie. ("Reggie Dinkins" got an early premiere in January after an NFL playoff game and makes its proper debut Monday, February 23 with back-to-back episodes.)
* The blockbuster sequel "Wicked: For Good" will debut on Peacock on Friday, March 20 after hitting theaters in November. The streaming version will come with an exclusive full-length commentary from director Jon M. Chu, two new behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a sing-along option.