Love Is Blind Season 10: Which Couples Are We Rooting For? And Who Do We Hope Breaks It Off?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from "Love Is Blind" Season 10, Episodes 1-6.

"Love Is Blind" is heading to Ohio where new hopeful singles search for love in the first batch of Season 10 episodes that are stunningly devoid of drama. But which couples have our vote of confidence? And which do we hope to strike from the reality TV record?

Season 10 of Netflix's reality dating series, which dropped its first six episodes on Wednesday, looks much like seasons past: A group of singles meets potential partners in adjoined rooms — called pods — in hopes that they might fall in love without the distraction of physical appearance. But the Ohio-set season sets itself apart from seasons past in a surprising way: The amount of cringe is at an all-time low — but that doesn't necessarily mean the connections are strong, they are simply less painstakingly awkward than usual.

From Vic and Christine falling in love after just one episode, to Emma choosing between three suitable partners, these contestants are being careful in front of the camera. There's no egregious gaslighting, backstabbing, or dubious political discussions here!

But that doesn't mean I wouldn't cast judgement on this group of vanilla contestants — and judge, I will! Below, I'm breaking down every Season 10 couple and offering my own predictions for how they might end up. What are your "Love Is Blind" Season 10 predictions? Sound off in the comments!