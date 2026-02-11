Love Is Blind Season 10: Which Couples Are We Rooting For? And Who Do We Hope Breaks It Off?
Warning: The following contains spoilers from "Love Is Blind" Season 10, Episodes 1-6.
"Love Is Blind" is heading to Ohio where new hopeful singles search for love in the first batch of Season 10 episodes that are stunningly devoid of drama. But which couples have our vote of confidence? And which do we hope to strike from the reality TV record?
Season 10 of Netflix's reality dating series, which dropped its first six episodes on Wednesday, looks much like seasons past: A group of singles meets potential partners in adjoined rooms — called pods — in hopes that they might fall in love without the distraction of physical appearance. But the Ohio-set season sets itself apart from seasons past in a surprising way: The amount of cringe is at an all-time low — but that doesn't necessarily mean the connections are strong, they are simply less painstakingly awkward than usual.
From Vic and Christine falling in love after just one episode, to Emma choosing between three suitable partners, these contestants are being careful in front of the camera. There's no egregious gaslighting, backstabbing, or dubious political discussions here!
But that doesn't mean I wouldn't cast judgement on this group of vanilla contestants — and judge, I will! Below, I'm breaking down every Season 10 couple and offering my own predictions for how they might end up. What are your "Love Is Blind" Season 10 predictions? Sound off in the comments!
CHRISTINE & VIC
Vic and Christine get into their childhood trauma early on, bonding over some difficult experiences they each had with their parents. After just a few conversations, these two get engaged at the end of Episode 1. I know they say "when you know, you know," but this engagement feels a little rushed. (I do think that age-old adage assumes one of the things you know is what the other person looks like, so maybe that doesn't apply here.)
Though they seem to get along just fine, I worry that these two will face unexpected issues in their future — things that they haven't even discussed yet, whether that's finances, race, religion, or family plans. (As far as we've seen, they've hardly talked about anything of value.)
MY FINAL VERDICT: There will be no villains here, but these two will simply discover foundational incompatibilities after having moved too quickly in the pods. They'll leave the experience as the dearest of friends, perhaps even before making it to the altar.
AMBER & JORDAN
Jordan admits in a confessional that during his audition process for the show, he told producers that his only deal-breaker was being with someone who has a child. It's important now to note that Jordan's new fiancée Amber has a child, which he knows about... so I am hopeful that he'll step up! Individually, I am obsessed with each of these people. Amber — who in some ways reminds me of quirky "Survivor" vet Carolyn Wiger — is a delight to watch in the pods. She's about as close to an authentic human being as I've ever seen on this show, and I am rooting for her happiness!
MY FINAL VERDICT: Though the foundation of this relationship seems a bit flimsy thus far, I think these two crazy kids might just make it!
EMMA & MIKE
Emma has a very emotional experience in the pods. She is brought to tears talking about her first kiss, the physical scarring she endured after getting childhood birthmarks removed, and her thoughts on having kids. She seems to be coping with a lot, and that doesn't mean she can't be in a successful relationship, but it does mean she needs to find a sensitive and attentive partner. Is Mike that kind of man? Only time will tell, but knowing the history of "Love Is Blind," he is probably not.
Only adding more complexity to their newfound love, these two got engaged before fully sorting out their ideas around having kids; Emma doesn't think she wants them, and Mike says it's his top priority. (It even seems like Mike assumes Emma is just afraid of kids, instead of acknowledging the possibility that she might simply not want them.) Perhaps an even more egregious "Love Is Blind" foul, Emma calls Mike her second choice (to the other women, at least) for most of her time in the pods. It's only after her first choice rejects her that she claims him as her top prize, spelling possible doom for their future together.
MY FINAL VERDICT: Both Mike and Emma will want to end things throughout the experiment, but I do think they'll tough it out and make it to the altar. There, Emma will express her feelings of being wronged by Mike, and announce that their relationship has been broken in some irreparable way. She will walk down the aisle amid applause after saying "I don't."
ASHLEY & ALEX
Alex and Ashley are all over each other when they finally meet face-to-face as Sabrina Carpenter's "Bed Chem" plays in the background. But the better music choice may have been Carpenter's "Manchild," because I am not confident that Alex could ever love a person more than he loves himself. The man repeatedly drones on in his confessionals about how good-looking he is and how hard his life has been after getting a career-ending soccer injury. (Cue, "Kim, there's people that are dying!") As good-looking as these two people are, watching them flirt is rather uninspiring. Many of Alex's lines sound like practiced Hinge retorts. (When he called Ashley "dangerous," I wanted to take a note out of Elissa's book and squirt nail glue in both of my eyes.)
MY FINAL VERDICT: Alex will blame any relationship woes on his lack of attraction to Ashley. He won't take any accountability for any wrongdoing ever, and he will end up rejecting Ashley at the altar, reminding her one last time that she simply isn't his type.
BRITTANY & DEVONTA
Though "Love Is Blind" Season 10 thus far has been the least cringey I've ever seen, Brittany and Devonta have delivered a decent dose of awkwardness. (Thank you, Brittany and Devonta, for your service!) Upon first meeting, Brittany tries — but fails — to suppress her ick when she lays eyes on an ultra-clammy Devonta emerging from the other end of the hallway. Despite Brittany's early "tingly-wingleys" for the man, she is suddenly unsure of what she has signed up for. She takes issue with his height, freckles, and perspiration. Yet, she still says his eyes "are the kind of eyes that are going to get me pregnant."
By Episode 6, all the tummy tingles have been replaced by grinding gears as Brittany now feels like Devonta hasn't initiated any kind of intimacy — emotional or physical. Meanwhile, Devonta feels like Brittany needs too much reassurance and, without flat-out saying it, hints that she's being needy. Brittany walks away from the argument, leaving the fate of their relationship up in the air.
MY FINAL VERDICT: These two are not compatible. Considering Devonta's detached style of communication, I predict he will ask a producer to tell Brittany things are over shortly after their Episode 6 argument.
JESSICA & CHRIS
Jessica and Chris are just kind of boring. If you blinked, you may have missed their entire love story in the pods.
MY FINAL VERDICT: I don't really care what happens here — love and light to everyone involved!
BRI & CONNOR
On one hand, Bri is bringing almost as much authenticity as Amber. I get the impression that she took the pod portion of the experiment incredibly seriously. So seriously, in fact, that she is unable to casually party with the cast members whom she recently dated. She brings up some good points, pointing out that it's weird to be sharing one vapid drink after another after going through the most intense relationship bootcamp together; she seeks deeper interactions with her prior connections.
Connor maturely listens to his fiancée express interest in all the other men — and kudos to him for doing that so patiently! Connor shares that it hurts his feelings to watch Bri yearn for some kind of relationship with these reality TV exes of hers, but he's willing to support her through whatever she needs to do to carry on with this relationship. (OK, green flag!)
I, on the other hand, am less mature than Connor and I can't help but wonder what this girl is actually thinking. Does she really take her pod engagement seriously? Or is she still sizing Connor up against the competition? By Episode 6, Bri seems to confirm that though she selected Connor in the pods, that commitment is not necessarily long-term. She may still be testing the post-pod waters.
MY FINAL VERDICT: Bri is trying really hard to make things work, but she's just not interested in Connor. I predict that she is going to have some kind of inappropriate interaction with another cast member at the mid-season group hang, and Connor will cut things off.
KEYA & KEVAN
Kevan tries to vaguely end things with Keya in Episode 2, but she tells him it is too soon to make any knee-jerk decisions. She's constantly talking him off a break-up ledge, until finally, after exchanging a pair of meaningful gifts, they seem to be on the path toward an engagement. But then, Kevan turns right around and asks Tyler to be his girlfriend. The move has the entire women's quarters up in arms — what is this man doing?! How can he tell Tyler they are in a relationship while still pursuing things with Keya?!
Without an ounce of patience left for this waffling weirdo, Tyler ghosts him, leaving him alone in the pods talking to a wall — and this time, there's not even a person behind it! Since Tyler removes herself from the equation, Kevan's life is made easier and his mind is made up: He is going to commit to Keya. But she rejects his commitment speech in Episode 5 in an iconic move that should be filed right next to Deepti's much-celebrated altar moment in Season 2.
In a heartfelt conversation, Keya gently tells Kevan she applauds his efforts at trying something new — aka an adult relationship — but he shouldn't have even applied for this experiment; he was not ready for a relationship. Does Kevan disagree? Not even! The man's tail hangs squarely between his legs as Keya delivers the most accurate — and gentle! — read of the immature bachelor standing behind the wall before her.
MY FINAL VERDICT: Kevan is quite receptive of his rejection, but I worry he may confuse Keya's tenderness for romantic interest. I think he will try to get a second chance with either Keya or Tyler, whoever will have him — but I hope no one will.