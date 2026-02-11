This Gilligan's Island Guest Star Was A Headache For Russell Johnson

As one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1960s, "Gilligan's Island" featured several big-name guest stars. Phil Silvers, Rory Calhoun, and even a young Kurt Russell appeared on the CBS series during its 1964 to '67 run. Even after the show went off the air, the castaways continued to welcome such esteemed company as the Harlem Globetrotters in the imaginatively titled 1981 TV reunion movie "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island."

All of these guests brought something special to the show. But as detailed by the late Bob Denver (whose bumbling Gilligan was one of the dumbest characters in TV history) in his 1993 autobiography, "Gilligan, Maynard & Me," Russell Johnson (aka the Professor) found one visitor to the island pretty much intolerable.

The man in question was comedian Don Rickles, who showed up in the Season 3 episode "The Kidnapper." In the episode, which aired November 28, 1966, Rickles plays Norbert Wiley, who has somehow found his way to the island and wastes no time kidnapping Lovey Howell (Natalie Schafer). He demands a ransom of $10,000 for her return. When that plan fails, Wiley captures Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and raises the ransom to $20,000. Of course, Mary Ann escapes and the hapless conman kidnaps Ginger (Tina Louise), upping his demand to $30,000. After the gang finally manages to capture Wiley, he charms his way out and eventually steals their wallets and belongings.