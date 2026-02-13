An Oscar-Winning Director Nearly Made HBO's True Detective Season 1

Though Issa López's chilling and thrilling "True Detective: Night Country" was a standout entry in the anthology series, Season 1 remains one of the finest seasons of television ever crafted. The Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-led drama mashed creator Nic Pizzolatto's multi-layered, elegiac writing with some of the best performances yet seen on the small-screen. But it was Cary Joji Fukunaga who shaped the all-enveloping atmosphere of barely concealed dread that made "True Detective" so darkly compelling.

Fukunaga was the perfect directorial choice for the series' inaugural season, but he wasn't the only one in the running. Before HBO began production on the detective drama, Fukunaga faced some serious competition in the form of Alejandro González Iñárritu. That's right, the Oscar-winning director of "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" and "The Revenant" nearly oversaw the Pizzolatto-penned series himself. At least until he dropped out of the project.

With Fukunaga taking the reins, "True Detective" premiered on January 12, 2014, only 10 months before "Birdman" debuted in the U.S. On the surface, then, it would appear as though the director left the former to focus on what ended up being his first Oscar-winning picture. But according to Iñárritu, it has more to do with his preference for working with his own scripts.