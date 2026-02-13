Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Wanted To Play Two Other DC Comics Characters Instead

One of the most iconic actors to ever play Batman wobbled on the decision to accept the role. The late Kevin Conroy defined The Dark Knight for a generation with his performance on the '90s essential "Batman: The Animated Series," but Vulture's oral history of the show reveals that, at one point, Conroy wondered if he might be a better fit for Commissioner Jim Gordon or Detective Harvey Bullock.

Remembering Conroy's audition — one among the literally hundreds of actors who read for the lead role — voice director Andrea Romano said, "Kevin opened his mouth, and [series co-creator] Bruce [Timm] and I had such a eureka moment, where we looked at each other and went, 'Oh, my lord. Not only is the voice there, but he so understands this character and the distinction between Batman and Bruce Wayne!"

However, their prospective star had to be convinced. He told Vulture, "When I just read the script that they sent me [after the audition], it looked to me like Harvey Bullock was a much more interesting character, and Commissioner Gordon, too. So, I went in, and I said, 'Can I audition for the character roles?' And Andrea said, 'Do you understand that, if you get Batman, you'll be in every episode? Stop trying to talk us out of hiring you!'