Anne Hathaway And Jesse Eisenberg Made Their Debut In A Forgotten '90s TV Show

You would be forgiven for not remembering the Fox TV series "Get Real." The 1999 drama followed the Green family: Parents Mitch (Jon Tenney) and Mary (Debrah Farentino) were struggling to reintroduce a spark into their marriage, while their three kids were each suffering under the weight of adolescence. But the show was still notable as the vehicle by which future superstars Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg made their onscreen debuts.

Hathaway played eldest daughter Meghan, an overachieving class valedictorian on her way to college at the prestigious UC Berkeley, but who threw it all away to try and find herself. Middle child Cameron, played by "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Eric Christian Olsen, was the slacker in the family, content to drive fast and sleep around to escape the family drama. And youngest son Kenny, as played by Eisenberg, found himself on the receiving end of a beating by the school bully. But this brush with death also taught him a lesson to stop being so afraid of what life had to throw at him.

"Get Real" gave audiences an early glimpse of Hathaway and Eisenberg's onscreen personas. Hathaway brought an air of grace to her portrayal of Meghan, with a simmering existential crisis bubbling under the surface. And Kenny was a classic Eisenberg protagonist: Nervous, stammering, talking a mile-a-minute but lasting less than 30 seconds in a fight, Kenny bore all the hallmarks of many of Eisenberg's future roles.

Unfortunately, very few people saw "Get Real." The series premiered around the same time as "The West Wing" on NBC and "Roswell" on The WB and faltered in the ratings before being canceled with its final two episodes going unaired.