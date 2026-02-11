Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Dead At 48

James Van Der Beek, who played the title role in the late 1990s teen drama "Dawson's Creek," died Wednesday, TVLine has confirmed.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," Kimberly Van Der Beek, his wife, wrote in an Instagram caption. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Van Der Beek announced his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024. The following year, he had to drop out of the one-night-only "Dawson's Creek" reunion in New York City because of a severe stomach virus. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to read his role.

Van Der Beek played aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery for six seasons on the WB drama, from 1998 to 2003. His other TV work included roles on "CSI: Cyber," "Don't Trust the B— in Apt. 23," "One Tree Hill," "How I Met Your Mother," "What Would Diplo Do?," "Pose," and "Overcompensating." He also voiced Boris in the animated series "Vampirina."

His film career included "Varsity Blues" and "The Rules of Attraction."

Van Der Beek also was part of the cast of Prime Video's upcoming "Legally Blonde" prequel series, "Elle." He was set to recur as Dean Wilson, a high school superintendent who also was running for mayor.

TVLine has reached out to reps for "Elle" and "Overcompensating" regarding Van Der Beek's potential upcoming appearances.