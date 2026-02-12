Rehab Addict Canceled At HGTV After Host Nicole Curtis Uses Racial Slur During Filming

HGTV has canceled "Rehab Addict" after video came to light of the series' host, Nicole Curtis, using a racial slur during filming.

On Wednesday, RadarOnline released footage from the filming of a "Rehab Addict" episode in which Curtis, who has trouble while doing some renovation work on a home, says "fart n****er" in frustration. She then asks someone off screen to "kill that."

In a statement to TVLine the network said: "HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of "Rehab Addict." Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."

TVLine has reached out to Curtis for comment.

In a statement to TMZ following the cancellation, Curtis said, "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone." She added, "I'm grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared. It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

The reality series, in which Curtis gave condemned properties a glow-up, ran for nine seasons, starting on the DIY Network in 2010 and moving to HGTV in 2014. It was abruptly pulled from the network's schedule in July 2025, a move Curtis told fans was temporary.

"I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until fall," Curtis wrote on Instagram at the time. "I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice... It's just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family + me) thought – why are we giving up summer when we have the ability to do this in the fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea. ... Without a doubt, I, truly, am beyond happy with this decision as I just spent the day with a phone that was dead and had no worries about it."

New episodes of the series were slated to premiere on HGTV on Wednesday.