The Mind-Blowing Firefly Opening Scene We'll Never Get To See

Joss Whedon's beloved science-fiction Western "Firefly" faced a turbulent take off to say the least. Conceived as a relatively grounded, character-driven series about a band of outsiders traversing the stars, Fox canceled the series before audiences really had the chance to connect with the characters aboard the Serenity. Many blame Fox's meddling, leading to a plethora of potential stories never explored. Star Nathan Fillion shared one such tale with The Hollywood Reporter in a series retrospective, recounting Whedon's pitch for an exceptional opening.

"Joss once described an opening scene to me where we are looking at a planet with a ring around it and as we come in close, we see the ring is actually rocks and pieces of ships and old derelicts," Fillion revealed. "It's a junk ring. It's the junkyards — we mentioned it in 'Firefly' one time. We see little bits and we're jumping slowly from bit to bit and as we get closer, we see Serenity floating lifeless and these little people getting on and coming through it." From there, the opening would've moved into the airlock where these invaders would've crawled aboard the ship.

"There's Malcolm Reynolds, bleeding and cut, strapped down with giant guns and not looking great," Fillon added. "He's got these two giant guns, and he says, 'Get off my ship.'" Even if it does feel a bit reminiscent of the opening to "Out of Gas," that's one heck of a way to start an episode.