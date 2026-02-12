Dancing With The Stars To Seek New Pro Via Potential Spinoff At ABC

"Dancing With the Stars" will have a new pro on its Season 35 roster — and it's someone we haven't met before.

ABC is eyeing a potential "Dancing With the Stars" spinoff in which up-and-coming professional dancers vie to become the long-running competition series' next pro partner. Tentatively (and fittingly!) titled "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," the project will follow the contestants as they live in a house together and compete in an intense audition process.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, who is currently the reigning "Dancing With the Stars" champion after winning Season 34, is in talks to host, while veteran pro Mark Ballas and his mother Shirley — a longtime ballroom dancer known as the "Queen of Latin" — will potentially serve as judges alongside a rotating guest judge each week.

"Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" will likely air this summer on ABC and Hulu, per Variety, but it has yet to be officially ordered. A rep for Disney could not confirm the project's development.

The mothership series, meanwhile, is slated to return to ABC's lineup this fall, but a premiere date for Season 35 is not yet known.

Are you interested in this expansion of the "Dancing"-verse? And if a new pro is joining the show, who do you suspect might sit out this season? Theorize in the comments!