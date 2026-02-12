Save The Dates: Nicolas Cage In Spider-Noir, Farmer Wants A Wife Season 4, And More

Brace yourselves: Nicolas Cage is bringing his unbearable weight of massive talent to the small screen in "Spider-Noir."

The live-action adaptation of the Marvel comic "Spider-Man Noir" premieres domestically on Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) on MGM+. Two days later, on Wednesday, May 27, the complete first season drops globally on Prime Video.

In his first leading television role, Cage stars as Ben Reilly, "a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy as the city's one and only superhero," according to the official logline. Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"), Li Jun Li ("Sinners"), Karen Rodriguez ("The Hunting Wives"), Abraham Popoola ("Slow Horses"), Jack Huston ("Boardwalk Empire"), and Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin") co-star.

The series will be available in two formats — "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color" — allowing viewers to choose their preferred way to watch. Both versions of the teaser trailer are embedded above and below.