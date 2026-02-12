Save The Dates: Nicolas Cage In Spider-Noir, Farmer Wants A Wife Season 4, And More
Brace yourselves: Nicolas Cage is bringing his unbearable weight of massive talent to the small screen in "Spider-Noir."
The live-action adaptation of the Marvel comic "Spider-Man Noir" premieres domestically on Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) on MGM+. Two days later, on Wednesday, May 27, the complete first season drops globally on Prime Video.
In his first leading television role, Cage stars as Ben Reilly, "a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy as the city's one and only superhero," according to the official logline. Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"), Li Jun Li ("Sinners"), Karen Rodriguez ("The Hunting Wives"), Abraham Popoola ("Slow Horses"), Jack Huston ("Boardwalk Empire"), and Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin") co-star.
The series will be available in two formats — "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color" — allowing viewers to choose their preferred way to watch. Both versions of the teaser trailer are embedded above and below.
In other scheduling news...
* "M.I.A.," a nine-episode crime drama from executive producer Bill Dubuque ("His & Hers," "Ozark"), will premiere Thursday, May 7 on Peacock — with all nine episodes dropping at once. Here's the official logline: "Restless in the Florida Keys, Etta Tiger Jonze (played by Shannon Gisela, pictured above) dreams of a life in Miami's glittering, sub-tropical kingdom. When her family's drug-running business shatters in tragedy, however, Etta embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami's neon-lit underbelly that will define who she is and what she's ultimately capable of." Cary Elwes ("The Princess Bride") co-stars.
* "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 kicks off Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox. Watch a sneak peek:
* The 2026 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 28, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. A host has not yet been announced.