What To Watch Friday: Song Sung Blue On Peacock, Winter Olympics Day 7, And More
On TV this Friday: Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star in "Song Sung Blue," Tyler Perry's "Joe's College Road Trip" debuts on Netflix, and snowboarders hit the slopes at the Winter Olympics.
Showtimes for February 13, 2026
Coldwater
After the discovery of the box, John and Fiona go to dangerous lengths to ensnare Tommy.
Eternity
In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, a woman (Elizabeth Olsen) must choose between the man she spent her life with (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner) who died young.
Incas: The Rise and Fall
From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the docuseries explores how Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America.
Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix
The docuseries follows Nelson as she embarks on the most transformative journey yet — motherhood.
Joe's College Road Trip
To teach his sheltered grandson about the real world, Madea's foul-mouthed brother Joe (Tyler Perry) takes the college-bound teen (Jermaine Harris) on a raucous cross-country road trip.
Song Sung Blue
Two down-on-their-luck musicians (Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman) must overcome hardships and rediscover hope after tragedy strikes; Michael Imperioli co-stars.
Tehran
Tamar and Nissan regroup after a shocking setback; Faraz’s prospects improve but Nahid feels the walls close in.
The Nowhere Man
Lukas' past comes barreling back, as he realizes he has been misled; in uncovering a deadly diamond-smuggling ring, he must now unravel a web of deceit from his years as a soldier.
RuPaul's Drag Race
The queens are tasked with creating twisted parodies of political ads; choreographer Jamal Sims and singer-songwriter Leland guest-judge.
Survivor
In the penultimate episode of Season 35, an in-trouble Ben searches for an idol; Chrissy proposes a final three deal to Ryan and Devon.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime events include snowboarding (Women's Snowboard Cross Final and Men's Halfpipe Final), figure skating (Men's Free Skate), and skeleton (Men's Final Runs). (View full schedule.)
Neighbors
This new docuseries explores absurd, real-life conflicts between neighbors across the U.S., focusing on intense property, pet, and personal disputes.