What To Watch Saturday: Blue Moon On Netflix, NBA All-Star Weekend, And More

On TV this Saturday: Richard Linklater's "Blue Moon" streams on Netflix, the NBA hosts an all-star weekend, and curling and hockey heat up the Winter Olympics.
Showtimes for February 14, 2026
Blue Moon
Legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart's (Ethan Hawke) professional and private life unravel at the opening night party for his former partner's (Margaret Qualley) hit show "Oklahoma!" Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott co-star.
NBA All-Star Weekend
Events include a three-point contest, shooting stars, and a slam dunk contest.
Because of Cupid
Best friends Naomi (Amy Groening) and Marcus (Evan Roderick) participate in a Valentine's Day mocktail competition but things go awry when Cupid interferes with a love potion.
The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story
A woman (Lela Rochon) makes a deep connection with a serial killer who uses dating apps to prey on unsuspecting women.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 1991's "Father of the Bride."
Love for Starters
A gifted interior designer (Stephanie Bennett) teams up with a celebrity chef (Jonathan Cherry) to save her family's lakeside restaurant.
Olympic Winter Games
Primetime events include curling (Men's & Women's Round Robin) and hockey (Men's Prelims and Women's Quarterfinals).
Planet Earth: Kingdom
Injured wild dog Flint helps care for Storm's litter of pups; the lions are challenged by forces beyond their control.
Have I Got News for You
Comedian Scott Thompson and journalist Aaron Parnas join the panel.
48 Hours
A suspect is finally arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in 1969.