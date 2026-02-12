Friday Night Lights' Creator Had One Condition For The NBC Show

Any fan of Peter Berg's miracle of a TV sports drama "Friday Night Lights" knows that there's a vital component to the show that's irreplaceable. It's not the actors, characters, storylines, or even football for that matter (though all of these are instrumental to the show's success), but rather the location. The authentic Texas atmosphere that permeates the show from its first moments to its last with vast open fields, a blazing sun, the inherent fighting spirit of the locals, and the supportive community that worships high school-to-college football are all pivotal. Without the Texan setting, "Friday Night Lights" would not have worked.

Berg understood as much from the beginning. As he explained in an interview with NPR, the filmmaker was adamant about using real places and locals to create the backdrop and milieu that "Friday Night Lights" wanted to capture. "We had to shoot the show in Texas," the producer told NBC from the beginning. "It's just too unique of a culture, and the network was very supportive of it." That approach paid off tremendously. With a goal to avoid bad Southern accents, Berg knew that "putting the show in Texas was and is a critical aspect to why this show [worked] creatively."

That decision spawned a five-season run that proves it was for the best. It's one of the many contributing factors as to why "Friday Night Lights" is so highly regarded in the history of television. With several Emmys under its belt, the NBC-turned-101 Network drama still holds up.