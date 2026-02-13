The Traitors Recap: Did Eric Accept Rob's Ultimatum?

At the roundtable, Tara told the group that she could promise Johnny was a faithful, only Maura and Mark weren't buying that. Johnny then made his move: He name-dropped Stephen. Right after Johnny told Candiace that people were coming for her, he saw her go right up to Stephen for a chat. Tara then said that Stephen had been putting up "a wall," but he said Candiace was probably just looking for support.

Kristen spun things another way. She found it highly suspicious that the day she told Tara that she was suspecting her, Kristen suddenly found herself on the kill list. Johnny took heat as well, but Natalie just couldn't give up her theory about the gold. Stephen's "it was just random" response didn't seem to quench Nat's suspicions at. all.

Rob did admit that he had the dagger, but he didn't use his power. When it was time to vote, Johnny and Tara surprisingly survived the night. As for poor Stephen, he's outta there!

Before the night is through, Kristen called out Eric for being too quiet during the roundtable. He made a decent defense, but she was still left feeling nervous. Should she trust her gut? (Yup!) At the end of the hour, she told Mark and Rob that she didn't trust Eric, and that if she's murdered tomorrow: "Just look at Eric."

Will Kristen survive the night? Or will Natalie, Johnny, or Tara get the axe? And how do you think Eric will fare as a traitor? Tell us all of your Episode 9 thoughts in the comments!