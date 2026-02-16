A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: Dunk's Trial Ends In Death — Read Recap

You can take the quirky spinoff outta "Game of Thrones," but — as this week's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" attests — you can't take the "Game of Thrones" outta the quirky spinoff.

Episode 5 toggles between a heartbreaking (and violent) flashback to Dunk's youth and the heartbreaking (and violent) action of Dunk's trial by combat. By the time the installment comes to an end, a few people are dead, even more people are bloody, and Dunk's fate is decided definitively.

Read on for the highlights of "In the Name of the Mother."

Baelor is giving Dunk's team last-minute advice, including, "These men mean to see you dead. They will fight savagely." That invokes a new round of stress-puking from Raymun and Dunk. Baelor assures them that he'll handle the Kingsguard, who have taken an oath that will keep them from harming him. "Be vigilant," Baelor says in closing. "Don't die."

Egg is near tears as he hands Dunk his lance. "You'd best be here when I get back," Dunk warns him, echoing what he told him a few episodes back, but it's a loving moment of levity: "Rob me, and I'll hunt you down, with dogs." Egg smiles."Woof!" he responds.

Then, it's time to rumble! There's a fog over the tournament field as the action gets underway, and Dunk winds up with a lance through his middle after Aerion's first pass. The Targaryen prince hits him with a morningstar a moment later, and the big knight goes down. Everything goes to black.