Cillian Murphy Has A Difficult Time Rewatching Peaky Blinders For A Heartbreaking Reason
Cillian Murphy has opened up about one of the most difficult aspects of returning to the role of Tommy Shelby. Murphy originally played Tommy, a Birmingham-based gangster on "Peaky Blinders," between 2013 and 2022 before stepping back into the role for the film "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man." While fans are excited to be brought back to the world of "Peaky Blinders" in a feature-length format, Murphy said that revisiting the TV series was an emotionally challenging experience, because it meant looking back on the work of the late Helen McCrory.
McCrory, whose other credits include the last three "Harry Potter" movies, "Skyfall," and "Doctor Who," played Polly Gray (née Shelby) on "Peaky Blinders." The matriarch of the Shelby family, Polly was the aunt of Murphy's Tommy and his siblings. McCrory played the part of Polly throughout the first five seasons of "Peaky Blinders," before she passed away in 2021.
In an interview with GQ, Murphy touched upon revisiting "Peaky Blinders" in preparation for "The Immortal Man." He said that watching the series again "was also quite heartbreaking, you know, because I was watching Helen McCrory, and we lost her."
Cillian Murphy rediscovered Tommy Shelby for The Immortal Man
While rewatching the work Helen McCrory did on "Peaky Blinders" was an understandably emotional experience for Cillian Murphy, the Tommy Shelby actor went on to explain the value of revisiting the TV series ahead of his work on "The Immortal Man."
Murphy was an executive producer on the final two seasons of "Peaky Blinders," a role in which he continued on "The Immortal Man." Working as a producer on the film meant there was an even greater need for Murphy to revisit the series, not only to tune back into his own performance as Tommy Shelby, but to ensure the film stayed true to everything that made "Peaky Blinders" a success.
Murphy explained to GQ, "You can distance yourself from it, and look at and say, 'Right, that's the atmosphere we want. That's the look we need, that's the silhouette, and that's the energy we need from it.' We need to turn it up for the movie, obviously." Talking more specifically about getting back into character as Tommy, Murphy said, "You can't just switch him on and off ... it takes a few weeks to get back to it." Production on "The Immortal Man" wrapped in December 2024. The film will be distributed by Netflix and is set to receive a theatrical release in March 2026 before it becomes available on the streaming service.