Cillian Murphy Has A Difficult Time Rewatching Peaky Blinders For A Heartbreaking Reason

Cillian Murphy has opened up about one of the most difficult aspects of returning to the role of Tommy Shelby. Murphy originally played Tommy, a Birmingham-based gangster on "Peaky Blinders," between 2013 and 2022 before stepping back into the role for the film "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man." While fans are excited to be brought back to the world of "Peaky Blinders" in a feature-length format, Murphy said that revisiting the TV series was an emotionally challenging experience, because it meant looking back on the work of the late Helen McCrory.

McCrory, whose other credits include the last three "Harry Potter" movies, "Skyfall," and "Doctor Who," played Polly Gray (née Shelby) on "Peaky Blinders." The matriarch of the Shelby family, Polly was the aunt of Murphy's Tommy and his siblings. McCrory played the part of Polly throughout the first five seasons of "Peaky Blinders," before she passed away in 2021.

In an interview with GQ, Murphy touched upon revisiting "Peaky Blinders" in preparation for "The Immortal Man." He said that watching the series again "was also quite heartbreaking, you know, because I was watching Helen McCrory, and we lost her."