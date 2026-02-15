A David Letterman Segment Inspired A Hit Disney Franchise's Creation

Every millennial has a '90s Disney franchise they reflect fondly on. Among these nostalgic properties are the "Air Bud" movies, which wouldn't exist without a fan-favorite segment from "Late Show with David Letterman." Longtime viewers are sure to remember the "Stupid Pet Tricks" portion of the talk show, which saw animals perform amazing feats before the audience, even being revitalized by TBS with a reboot hosted by Sarah Silverman.

Speaking with ScreenSlam, Buddy's owner, Kevin DiCicco, shared how he initially sent in a video tape to "America's Funniest Home Videos" once his dog had gotten the trick down. "That very same tape, we sent a copy to the 'Stupid Pet Tricks' producer of David Letterman," DiCicco said. "They gave me a call about two weeks later. Now, David Letterman does not actually see the trick [beforehand]. The producers book it, [and] audition you. So, when you actually make the show, Letterman sees it live for the first time, his reaction is very spontaneous." Buddy impressed both Letterman and the crowd enough to be brought back for an encore on the show. But Buddy's biggest break was on the way.