One Of ER's Most Important Guest Stars Knew About A Massive Death Before The Main Cast Did

David Krumholtz, who guest-starred as a mentally ill patient named Paul Sobriki on NBC's "ER," knew that Kellie Martin's Lucy Knight would die in Season 6 because the reveal was part of his audition process — his character was the one to kill Lucy. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krumholtz said that his audition took place several weeks before filming, so he found out about Lucy's tragic fate before Martin did.

The shock factor was key to that entire storyline; a totally unexpected twist that deeply upset fans as well as most of the stars of the show. "I just remember being struck by how much it just felt like a very small, tight-knit family and a really small set, and that made it sort of all the more tragic that we were filming the storyline about one of them being killed off," Krumholtz recalled. Martin shared her feelings about Lucy's death at the time, explaining, "I was happy, and honored, yet at the same time a little bit wondering what I had done to deserve such a big demise." She continued, "But, I think if you have to leave a show, especially a show like 'ER,' that's the way to go."

The cast was caught by surprise because they only found out what would happen to Lucy when they first received the script. Naturally, they went to Martin immediately, asking with hope if Lucy would be fine in the end, only to learn the somber answer: "Nope, turns out nope. Not going to be all right,” Martin said.