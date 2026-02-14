Casting News: The Gilded Age Promotes Two, Leslie Grossman Joins Raising Kanan, And More
A pair of actors on "The Gilded Age" are showing some upward mobility.
HBO's acclaimed period drama has promoted Jordan Donica and Ashlie Atkinson to series regulars for the upcoming Season 4, Deadline reports. Donica plays Dr. William Kirkland, who met and fell in love with Denée Benton's Peggy in Season 3, with the two getting engaged in the Season 3 finale. Kirkland comes from a very prominent family, though — Phylicia Rashad plays his mother, Elizabeth — and they may not be thrilled about his impending marriage.
Atkinson has appeared as socialite Mamie Fish in all three seasons so far, making her debut in the series premiere.
In addition, "The Gilded Age" is adding six new actors in recurring roles: Dennis Haysbert ("24") as Kirkland's mentor Dr. Reginald Harris; Neal Huff ("Mare of Easttown") as oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller; Bonnie Milligan ("And Just Like That...") as magazine editor Louisa Knapp Curtis; James Scully ("YOU") as artist Lee Klein; Taylor Trensch ("Evil") as Oliver, who joins the van Rhijn household; and Maggie Kuntz as the free-spirited Fiona Summers. HBO renewed the series for Season 4 last July.
In other casting news...
* "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" has added Leslie Grossman ("American Horror Story") to its Season 5 cast in a recurring guest role, TVLine has learned. Grossman will play Manhattan madam Florence "Flossie" Siegel, who "lives a polished, luxurious lifestyle on the surface," per the official character description, "but as the daughter of a Jewish mobster, she's her father through and through: tough, shrewd and strategic."
* "The Rookie" spinoff "The Rookie: North" has added five series regulars to its cast, Deadline reports, joining stars Jay Ellis and Chris Sullivan: Janet Montgomery ("New Amsterdam"), Karen Fukuhara ("The Boys"), Froy Gutierrez ("Cruel Summer"), Mya Lowe ("Yellowjackets"), and newcomer Malik Watson.
* Nik Dodani ("Atypical") has joined the cast of the upcoming CBS legal drama "Cupertino," hailing from Robert and Michelle King ("The Good Wife"), according to Deadline. He'll play Vik, a coder with a comic sensibility.
* The upcoming Apple TV limited series "The Off Weeks," led by Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain, has added four actors in major recurring roles, per Deadline: Will Yun Lee ("The Good Doctor"), Zoë Winters ("Succession"), Ravi V. Patel ("Animal Control"), and Tony Macht ("Dying for Sex").