Casting News: The Gilded Age Promotes Two, Leslie Grossman Joins Raising Kanan, And More

A pair of actors on "The Gilded Age" are showing some upward mobility.

HBO's acclaimed period drama has promoted Jordan Donica and Ashlie Atkinson to series regulars for the upcoming Season 4, Deadline reports. Donica plays Dr. William Kirkland, who met and fell in love with Denée Benton's Peggy in Season 3, with the two getting engaged in the Season 3 finale. Kirkland comes from a very prominent family, though — Phylicia Rashad plays his mother, Elizabeth — and they may not be thrilled about his impending marriage.

Atkinson has appeared as socialite Mamie Fish in all three seasons so far, making her debut in the series premiere.

In addition, "The Gilded Age" is adding six new actors in recurring roles: Dennis Haysbert ("24") as Kirkland's mentor Dr. Reginald Harris; Neal Huff ("Mare of Easttown") as oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller; Bonnie Milligan ("And Just Like That...") as magazine editor Louisa Knapp Curtis; James Scully ("YOU") as artist Lee Klein; Taylor Trensch ("Evil") as Oliver, who joins the van Rhijn household; and Maggie Kuntz as the free-spirited Fiona Summers. HBO renewed the series for Season 4 last July.