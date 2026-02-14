Fox's Baywatch Reboot Taps Stephen Amell To Star — See Which Legacy Character He's Playing

Stephen Amell better start working on his tan.

The "Arrow" alum is set to star in Fox's "Baywatch" reboot, Variety reports — and he's actually playing a character from the original hit series.

Amell will play Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's chief lifeguard Mitch Buchannon from the original "Baywatch" run. (Hobie was played by Brandon Call and Jeremy Jackson on the original series.)

Described as the "wild child we all loved from the original series," Amell's Hobie "is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch," according to the official character description. "Hobie's world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad." (No other casting has been announced.)

Fox announced in September it was giving the "Baywatch" reboot a straight-to-series order of 12 episodes. Matt Nix ("Burn Notice") will serve as showrunner. The original "Baywatch" — following the lives and loves of lifeguards on a California beach — was canceled after one season on NBC but then became a massive international hit in syndication, running for 11 seasons and making stars out of Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, Nicole Eggert, and more.