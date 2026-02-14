Fox's Baywatch Reboot Taps Stephen Amell To Star — See Which Legacy Character He's Playing
Stephen Amell better start working on his tan.
The "Arrow" alum is set to star in Fox's "Baywatch" reboot, Variety reports — and he's actually playing a character from the original hit series.
Amell will play Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's chief lifeguard Mitch Buchannon from the original "Baywatch" run. (Hobie was played by Brandon Call and Jeremy Jackson on the original series.)
Described as the "wild child we all loved from the original series," Amell's Hobie "is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch," according to the official character description. "Hobie's world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad." (No other casting has been announced.)
Fox announced in September it was giving the "Baywatch" reboot a straight-to-series order of 12 episodes. Matt Nix ("Burn Notice") will serve as showrunner. The original "Baywatch" — following the lives and loves of lifeguards on a California beach — was canceled after one season on NBC but then became a massive international hit in syndication, running for 11 seasons and making stars out of Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, Nicole Eggert, and more.
Stephen Amell will lead a new generation of lifeguards
Stephen Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen, aka the superhero vigilante Green Arrow, on The CW's "Arrow," which wrapped up an eight-season run in 2020. Since then, he headlined the Starz wrestling drama "Heels" and the short-lived NBC spin-off "Suits LA." His other TV credits include "Private Practice," "New Girl," and "The Vampire Diaries."
"From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of 'Baywatch' demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy," showrunner Matt Nix said in a statement. "He's the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun. We're so excited to get started."
The new "Baywatch" "will feature adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast donning the show's signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline," per the official logline.
Are you ready to be rescued by Amell's Hobie on a new-look "Baywatch"? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the casting.