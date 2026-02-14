Leighton Meester's Good Cop/Bad Cop Canceled At The CW, Co-Star Says

Leighton Meester is done playing "Good Cop/Bad Cop," it seems. The CW procedural has been canceled after just one season, Meester's co-star shared on social media. (TVLine has reached out to The CW for confirmation.)

Luke Cook, who starred opposite Meester on the series, revealed on TikTok: "Sad to let you know this, but we will not be doing a Season 2 of 'Good Cop/Bad Cop.'" He added that "I loved making that show. I loved making friends with everybody on that show, the cast and crew, and John [Quaintance], who wrote the show, they're all my great friends. So I'm sad we won't get to do it again." He also thanked fans for watching while noting: "It's a tough business. Hollywood has the ability to make your dreams come true and also break your heart."

Filmed in Australia and broadcast there on Stan, "Good Cop/Bad Cop" starred Meester and Cook as Lou and Henry, a sister-and-brother detective team who solve crimes in a quirky small town in the Pacific Northwest. (Check out our chat with Meester about the series premiere.) Clancy Brown co-starred as their father Big Hank, the local police chief.

"Good Cop/Bad Cop" debuted in February 2025 on The CW, wrapping up its eight-episode freshman season in April. Will you miss cracking cases with "Good Cop/Bad Cop"? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts on the news.