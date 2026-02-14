Survivor 50's Chrissy Hofbeck Reveals Biggest Lesson Learned Her First Time Out — 'This Time I'm Gonna Win'

The following interview was conducted on location in Fiji before filming began for "Survivor 50."

Chrissy Hofbeck is ready for action. After coming in second place in "Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" thanks to a highly controversial twist, she's back nine years later for her second shot at glory. The difference this time? The nerves has settled, lessons have been learned, and she's ready to snag the crown that was rightfully hers. (I even told Jeff Probst as much last year before casting was set in stone.)

"I went into my first season with this tremendous amount of fear and now I am coming out here with a tremendous amount of gratitude," Chrissy tells TVLine. "I'm feeling so good."

Below, the robbed queen Chrissy speaks on the one huge lesson she learned in Season 35, her feelings about the game's pesky fire-making challenge (my words), and who she might want to align with in Season 50.

TVLINE | So, the game's starting soon. How does it feel to be back in the sand?

CHRISSY HOFBECK | I am feeling so good. I went into my first season with this tremendous amount of fear and now I am coming out here with a tremendous amount of gratitude. I am grateful to be here. I am grateful for everything that "Survivor" is and the joy that it's brought to me and my family for so many years. I can't believe I'm here, and I can't believe I'm playing with some of the most iconic people in 49 seasons. This is insane. This whole thing is insane. So now I'm taking a minute and I'm actually looking around and enjoying how... like, look at this, how gorgeous this is! [Gestures to the ocean] Did I see how gorgeous it was last time I played? Probably not. I was probably too busy throwing up. Now, I'm feeling really good. I can't feel too good though, right? Because the moment you get complacent is the moment you get voted out.

TVLINE | Who are you most excited to see out here?

I'm most excited to see me out here, but who I'm excited to see out here with me in the cast? Angelina, for sure, Genevieve. They look like people I'd love to play with.

TVLINE | There are some true OG players and legends out here too. Looking forward to chatting with any of them?

I would love to pick the brains of the old school people and just learn about their experience. I'm very excited for the old school legends, but I don't have celebrity in my brain. I do think that we're all just normal people who play the best game ever. Jenna, I want to sit down with her, honestly, and talk to her for like a bazillion hours about her experience on Borneo. Like, what was it like? What was the filming like? How did you even get on the cast? I think she maybe is one of the people who's had the longest gap since being here. So I'm curious also like, what's different for her when she comes back and sees this? How does she feel about it? So she's the one person from original "Survivor", Season 1, who I think I'm really the most excited about. I actually would love to make a deep run with her. So, can nobody please vote off Jenna until I have time to sit down with her for a million hours?