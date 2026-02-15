WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: Dark Winds, Last Week Tonight, And Family Guy Return, Simpsons No. 800, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, February 15, 2026 AMC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "Dark Winds" and "Last Week Tonight" are back, "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" mark milestones, and "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 reunion begins.

Showtimes for February 15, 2026

ET

NBA All-Star Game

NBC

Three teams — the Stars, World, and Stripes — compete for all-star gold.

ET

CBS News: Things That Matter

CBS

Maryland Governor Wes Moore hosts a town hall on the state of the country and the future of the Democratic Party.

Miss Scarlet

PBS

Season 6 finale: Eliza investigates a foreign ambassador's death while partnering with a woman whose intellect and power mirror her own.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Bravo PART 1 OF 3

Season 10 reunion: The women of Potomac gather to discuss Wendy's recent challenge, Stacey's loose truths, and tensions with Ashley.

The Simpsons

Fox TWO EPISODES

Season 37 finale: In the 800th episode, Marge, Homer, and Santa's Little Helper get mixed up in a historical conspiracy adventure. Then at 8:30 p.m., Homer and Kirk Van Houten launch a successful business venture together.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel

A business proposition brings folks together as they help Minnie out of a jam; Nathan's fire investigation puts him in harm's way. 

Winter Olympic Games

DAY 9

Primetime coverage includes alpine skiing (Women's Giant Slalom), biathlon (Women's 10km & Men's 12.5km pursuits), ski jumping (Women's Large Hill), and speed skating (Men's Team Pursuit Qualification and Women's 500m).

ET

All Creatures Great and Small

PBS

Tristan and Charlotte enjoy a romantic picnic at Beauvoir Manor; James checks in at Heston Grange.

Dark Winds

AMC

Season 4 premiere: Leaphorn and Chee search for a runaway boarding school student; a menacing killer comes to the reservation in search of a target close to the investigation.

Industry

HBO

Harper warns Yasmin of the incoming storm amid preparations to present SternTao's findings at the ALPHA Conference; Whitney looks to expand Tender to the U.S. as he distracts Henry from his growing suspicions.

Universal Basic Guys

Fox

Mark learns to ride a bike and finds a hidden Dutch enclave; Tammy helps Leanne plan her “divorce-lorette” party.

Vanished

MGM+ PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Alice's doubts about Tom grow as she uncovers his secret ties; after a deadly encounter, she takes a new identity to learn the truth.

ET

Family Guy

Fox

Season 24 premiere: In the show's 450th episode, Lois and Stewie finally understand each other... thanks to Brian's edibles.

ET

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Dunk's mettle is put to the test in the brutal trial of seven; years earlier, Dunk finds himself drawn to the promise of a new future.

Bookish

PBS

Season 1 finale: As tension builds, the staff at the Walsingham Hotel rebel; Book discovers something quite curious in Captain Victor Orr's little black book.

ET

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO

Season 13 premiere: John Oliver delivers a satirical, insightful look at current events.

