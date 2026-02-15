What To Watch Sunday: Dark Winds, Last Week Tonight, And Family Guy Return, Simpsons No. 800, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Dark Winds" and "Last Week Tonight" are back, "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" mark milestones, and "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 reunion begins.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for February 15, 2026
NBA All-Star Game
Three teams — the Stars, World, and Stripes — compete for all-star gold.
CBS News: Things That Matter
Maryland Governor Wes Moore hosts a town hall on the state of the country and the future of the Democratic Party.
Miss Scarlet
Season 6 finale: Eliza investigates a foreign ambassador's death while partnering with a woman whose intellect and power mirror her own.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Season 10 reunion: The women of Potomac gather to discuss Wendy's recent challenge, Stacey's loose truths, and tensions with Ashley.
The Simpsons
Season 37 finale: In the 800th episode, Marge, Homer, and Santa's Little Helper get mixed up in a historical conspiracy adventure. Then at 8:30 p.m., Homer and Kirk Van Houten launch a successful business venture together.
When Calls the Heart
A business proposition brings folks together as they help Minnie out of a jam; Nathan's fire investigation puts him in harm's way.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes alpine skiing (Women's Giant Slalom), biathlon (Women's 10km & Men's 12.5km pursuits), ski jumping (Women's Large Hill), and speed skating (Men's Team Pursuit Qualification and Women's 500m).
All Creatures Great and Small
Tristan and Charlotte enjoy a romantic picnic at Beauvoir Manor; James checks in at Heston Grange.
Dark Winds
Season 4 premiere: Leaphorn and Chee search for a runaway boarding school student; a menacing killer comes to the reservation in search of a target close to the investigation.
Industry
Harper warns Yasmin of the incoming storm amid preparations to present SternTao's findings at the ALPHA Conference; Whitney looks to expand Tender to the U.S. as he distracts Henry from his growing suspicions.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark learns to ride a bike and finds a hidden Dutch enclave; Tammy helps Leanne plan her “divorce-lorette” party.
Vanished
Alice's doubts about Tom grow as she uncovers his secret ties; after a deadly encounter, she takes a new identity to learn the truth.
Family Guy
Season 24 premiere: In the show's 450th episode, Lois and Stewie finally understand each other... thanks to Brian's edibles.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Dunk's mettle is put to the test in the brutal trial of seven; years earlier, Dunk finds himself drawn to the promise of a new future.
Bookish
Season 1 finale: As tension builds, the staff at the Walsingham Hotel rebel; Book discovers something quite curious in Captain Victor Orr's little black book.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Season 13 premiere: John Oliver delivers a satirical, insightful look at current events.