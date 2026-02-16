What To Watch Monday: America's Next Top Model Exposé, Idol Auditions End, And More
On TV this Monday: Netflix revisits "America's Next Top Model" chaos, "American Idol" auditions conclude, and "The Rookie" goes undercover.
Hidden Assets
O'Neill is hospitalized due to exposure to medical waste; police raid haulage company KYV, where O'Neill worked as a driver on Pearse's recommendation.
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model
The three-part docuseries explores the chaos in front of and behind the camera of the pop-culture juggernaut, with unprecedented access to former contestants, judges, and producers.
American Idol
In the final week of auditions, rising stars deliver performances that stun, setting the stage for Hollywood Week.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
The older sibling on each team must make one large-scale big dessert while the younger sibling makes a dozen little desserts.
Below Deck Down Under
During a crew night out, personal tensions bubble to the surface when Alesia's romantic rejection sparks fallout and a game turns explosive between her and Chef Ben.
Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers
Season 2 finale: Drew and Jonathan try to reconfigure a home's layout into a live-work space, while staying on budget.
Extracted
As survivalists battle injuries, darkness, and a high-stakes raft trial in the wild, families at HQ form new alliances; a shocking extraction reshapes the game.
Wild Cards
Max and Ellis investigate the case of a top doctor who's found stabbed, leading them through a maze of medical rivalries, angry patients, and a killer hiding in plain sight.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes freeski (Women's Big Air Final), figure skating (Pairs' Free Skate), bobsled (Women's Monobob Final Runs), and short track (Women's 1000m Final).
The Rookie
Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja to investigate murder while Bradford and the FBI task force assist the investigation from L.A.; Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship.