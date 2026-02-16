WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: America's Next Top Model Exposé, Idol Auditions End, And More

By Claire Franken
Tyra Banks in Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model Netflix screenshot

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: Netflix revisits "America's Next Top Model" chaos, "American Idol" auditions conclude, and "The Rookie" goes undercover.

Showtimes for February 16, 2026

ET

Hidden Assets

Acorn TV

O'Neill is hospitalized due to exposure to medical waste; police raid haulage company KYV, where O'Neill worked as a driver on Pearse's recommendation.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model

Netflix

The three-part docuseries explores the chaos in front of and behind the camera of the pop-culture juggernaut, with unprecedented access to former contestants, judges, and producers.

ET

American Idol

ABC

In the final week of auditions, rising stars deliver performances that stun, setting the stage for Hollywood Week.

Baking Championship: Next Gen

Food Network

The older sibling on each team must make one large-scale big dessert while the younger sibling makes a dozen little desserts.

Below Deck Down Under

Bravo

During a crew night out, personal tensions bubble to the surface when Alesia's romantic rejection sparks fallout and a game turns explosive between her and Chef Ben.

Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers

HGTV

Season 2 finale: Drew and Jonathan try to reconfigure a home's layout into a live-work space, while staying on budget.

Extracted

Fox

As survivalists battle injuries, darkness, and a high-stakes raft trial in the wild, families at HQ form new alliances; a shocking extraction reshapes the game.

Wild Cards

The CW

Max and Ellis investigate the case of a top doctor who's found stabbed, leading them through a maze of medical rivalries, angry patients, and a killer hiding in plain sight. 

Winter Olympic Games

NBC DAY 10

Primetime coverage includes freeski (Women's Big Air Final), figure skating (Pairs' Free Skate), bobsled (Women's Monobob Final Runs), and short track (Women's 1000m Final).

ET

The Rookie

ABC

Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja to investigate murder while Bradford and the FBI task force assist the investigation from L.A.; Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship.

