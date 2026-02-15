Quotes Of The Week: Best Medicine, Love Story, Love Is Blind, Traitors, And More

You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Best Medicine," "Love Is Blind," "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette," and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Summer House" explains the perks of dating immature men, "The Pitt" praises reality TV, and an Olympic athlete overshares in a post-race interview. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Dave Nemetz and Kimberly Roots.)