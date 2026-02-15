Quotes Of The Week: Best Medicine, Love Story, Love Is Blind, Traitors, And More
You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Best Medicine," "Love Is Blind," "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette," and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Summer House" explains the perks of dating immature men, "The Pitt" praises reality TV, and an Olympic athlete overshares in a post-race interview. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Dave Nemetz and Kimberly Roots.)
BEST MEDICINE
"Dr. Reiss told me to avoid the leafy greens because they might interact badly with my blood thinner and I might pass out or something. And kale tastes like crap!"
Sarah (Annie Potts) offers two good reasons for why her diet doesn't include many veggies
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
"The MAGA-verse was so hopping mad about Bad Bunny. It really is amazing how differently people can see the same thing. Half of us saw a heartwarming story of immigrants who had dreams to come to America — work hard, get married, grow up, raise families, sing, dance, play backgammon. The other half, it was like the movie '28 Days Later.' It was a terrifying attack on humanity led by Jessica Alba."
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! (Bonus Quote!)
"Valentine's Day is on Saturday. This is everything you need to know. Flowers are all sold out. There are no more dinner reservations. You're probably getting divorced, OK? But here's a little money-saving tip: You can save a bundle on candy hearts just by writing the words 'I heart you' on a Tums."
SUMMER HOUSE
"I have literally raised so many man babies in my life, that I was born to be a mom."
Lindsay Hubbard's past relationships have helped her prepare for motherhood
WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES
"It's been the worst week of my life. There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching. Six months ago, I met the love of my life — the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her."
After winning a bronze medal in the biathlon, Sturla Holm Laegreid makes a surprising admission live on air with NRK, a Norwegian broadcaster (translation courtesy of the New York Times)
LOVE IS BLIND (Episode 5)
"Sex is sex. Most men will put their d*ck in a chicken sandwich."
Amber doesn't put much stock in physical intimacy
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS
"Has courage deserted the noble houses of Westeros? I will not believe it is so! Are there no true knights among you?!"
"I will take Ser Duncan's side."
Ser Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel) turns the tide when he steps up to fight alongside Dunk (Peter Claffey)
LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. & CAROLYN BESSETTE
"I'm not exactly eager to incur the wrath of every woman in America."
"Well, it's not just that. It's gay men, too."
John (Paul Anthony Kelly) lets Carolyn (Sarah Pidgeon) know exactly what she's up against by dating him
THE PITT
"I don't know how you do it, care for people day after day."
"I'll tell you my secret. I go home at the end of every shift, leave this all behind, and escape to 'Love Island.'"
Princess (Kristin Vallanueva) has entered the villa!
THE TRAITORS
"I am so stressed. Tara and I are both struggling to find our footing in this very, very pressure-filled game. We didn't have normal childhoods. We weren't playing games. We were going to the Olympics."
Johnny Weir explains why he and fellow former USA figure skater Tara Lipinski are out of their element