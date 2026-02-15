Survivor 50's Aubry Bracco Is Never Saying The Word 'Dialogue' Again, Says Social Game And Scrappiness Will Solidify Her Win

TVLINE | You touched upon like Devens and the Wentworth of it all. Pre-existing relationships...

You're saying it like she's here. You're breaking my heart.

TVLINE | [Laughs] But pre-existing relationships...

OK, can I tell you having this microphone makes me cut you off just because I'm like, "I have the power!" I'm really sorry.

TVLINE | [Laughs] Pre-existing relationships are going to be super important in "Survivor 50," yes? What are your thoughts on that?

I think something very interesting is that we just came off secret duos in "Survivor 48." [I'm] really interested to see how that plays in "Survivor 50," but in terms of pre-existing relationships in "Survivor 50," they can hurt you or they can help you in a clutch moment. So, I think that there are so many pre-existing relationships that it might not be a liability to have people that you know. But that really depends on the situation. They could go one of two ways. It's the luck of the draw. That's the new era, baby.

TVLINE | Let's talk more about the new era. I'm curious how much you've kept up with the new seasons, what you know, who you are familiar with, etc.

I have kept up with the new seasons of "Survivor" and the new era. I can't say that I'm buddies with anybody from the new era, but I've watched everything. I've listened to all their exit interviews. I know I don't want to volunteer for a journey. Hell no. The new era is fast. It's a lot more luck and you better be on your toes. So I'm really curious to see how players from the 30s and even way before that are going to adapt to this pace of gameplay.

TVLINE | Well, that's my next question. How are you going to adapt to this?

In order to adapt to this fast pace, I am coming in so receptive. I am willing to work with anyone. I'm gonna forge those one-on-one relationships quickly and I'm not gonna get my heart set on anything. You're not gonna see me being in an alliance that is glued to the very end because that's not gonna work. You're probably gonna see more of "Kaôh Rōng" Aubry here on "Survivor 50." In some ways, I think some people would laugh at me if I said this, but so much in "Kaôh Rōng" did go wrong that I was like, "Oh, this is a new era before it was new era." I loved playing when my back was against the wall and there was a problem to figure out every day. An infection, a MedEvac. Someone ate red meat and couldn't go to the bathroom and had to be MedEvac'd. There were not as many twists, but sufficient twists in that game, so I think I can keep up.

TVLINE | Any new era hot takes you'd like to share?

I may have played 39 days, but I think they played just as hard a game in 26 days. I don't think all the old school players want to give those new era players the cred they deserve.

TVLINE | Do the new era players have an advantage in "50"?

Oh, the new era players do have a big advantage. They know how fast this game moves. They know how quickly you have to make relationships. They know how to separate their hearts and their minds maybe a little bit more efficiently. But something that the older school players might have that they don't have, especially the multi-timers, is the luxury of knowing what it feels like to be blindsided. Not every new era player here knows that sting, and I feel really lucky that I know what it's like when things are going well. When I had a plan and it's not working out and Sandra is gunning for me and all my allies get killed off and what it's like to be blindsided.

TVLINE | What are you most anticipating about this season?

I am most anticipating that I can't anticipate anything about "Survivor 50." What I am anticipating about "Survivor 50" is that the winner of this season will be a "Survivor" legend who crawled and clawed their way to the top to get there.

TVLINE | Let's say, hypothetically, that Probst stands at the starting mat and tells you that the Edge of Extinction is back. What's your response?

If Probst is standing at the mat and told me the Edge of Extinction was back, I would not be surprised. I've been thinking it's going to be back. I don't know if that's the trauma or just what's gonna happen. I've been living out there for over 1,000 days waiting to come back, so what's another 1,000 more?