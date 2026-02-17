What To Watch Tuesday: Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Will Trent Encore, Tell Me Lies Ends, And More
On TV this Tuesday: "Will Trent" welcomes back Mark-Paul Gosselaar, "Tell Me Lies" ends, and ABC examines the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.
Showtimes for February 17, 2026
Sommore: Chandelier Fly
From riffing on hot topics to breaking down celebrity scandals, Sommore delivers her unapologetic perspective with bravado and style.
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman on a seafaring adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea.
Tell Me Lies
Series finale: A scandal erupts at Baird College; when shocking truths come to light, consequences follow for everyone.
Urchin
Mike, a rough sleeper in London, is trapped in a cycle of self-destruction as he attempts to turn his life around.
Best Medicine
When Port Wenn puts on their annual "Blood Factory," Martin must contain his debilitating blood phobia after Louisa gets seriously ill and needs his help.
Summer House
Jesse discusses his relationship status with Ciara and she gives him her unvarnished opinion; KJ tells Bailey about his fraught relationship with his estranged father.
Will Trent
A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer; the return of Paul Campano (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Will's volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and his inner balance.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes speed skating (Men's & Women's Team Pursuit Finals), figure skating (Women's Short), freestyle skiing (Men's Big Air Final), and snowboarding (Women's Slopestyle Final).
Star Search
Season 1 finale: A winner is revealed.
Vanderpump Rules
Angelica returns to work with a new look and a new relationship; Chris has second thoughts about getting back together with Audrey; Shayne makes another move on Natalie.
John and Carolyn: Love, Beauty and Loss
Coinciding with FX's "Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette," the special chronicles the real lives of this iconic couple whose love story became a storied chapter of American history.